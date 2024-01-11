Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her children will be banned from using social media until they turn 18. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she has a rule in place for her children: they have no social media access until they are legally adults.

In an interview with People published over the weekend, Clarkson made the case: “[Social media] can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye.

“So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it].”

The Stronger singer was once married to Brandon Blackstock. The ex-couple have a daughter, River Rose, 9, and a son, Remington Alexander, 7, who they now co-parent together, although a judge ruled in favour of Clarkson having primary physical custody over the kids during their divorce settlement.

In the interview, Clarkson described the difficulties that come with enforcing such a rule on her kids.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020. Their divorce was finalised by early 2022, with a judge ruling in favour of Clarkson having primary physical custody over the couple's children. Photo / AP

“It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough,” the singer, 41, said.

“My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either,” she added.

“I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

Since filing for divorce in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson and ex-husband Blackstock, 47, officially finalised their split in March 2022.

In the interview with People, Clarkson noted how while co-parenting has become “easier” over time for her, the practice is “so different [for everyone].”

“It’s harder at first. There’s so much emotion and trauma involved,” she said.

Clarkson feels that she does “a pretty good job” of co-parenting, although she acknowledged that she “can be hard on [herself]” in the process.

“I’m definitely not a helicopter mum. I like that they’re independent, but I’m adamant about my schedule, making sure I’m there as much as I can be,” the award-winning talk show host said.

“There’s no perfect parent; I’m definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I’m doing my best.”

Kelly Clarkson performs at the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 29, 2023, in New York City. Photo / AP

Clarkson discussed the effects that the divorce had on her kids early last year in an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, describing how they were “really sad” that their parents were no longer together.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’”

“It kills me, and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that’ but a lot of the times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mummy and Daddy were in the same house’.”