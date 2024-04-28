New Zealand reality TV star and influencer Harry Jowsey revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer in a video posted to TikTok. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Jowsey - a New Zealand reality TV star and social media influencer - revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer, telling his followers to make sure to wear sunscreen and recommending them to get a mole map done.

The Australian-born 26-year-old made his first big break back in 2018 on New Zealand’s Heartbreak Island. He and his partner in the show, Georgia Bryers, managed to take the $100,000 prize as the winning couple.

In a video posted to TikTok, Jowsey explained to his followers that he was notified of “some skin cancer” by his doctor last week.

Although Jowsey said it had been present for one to two years, he had no idea that it was cancer.

“I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner,” Jowsey - who currently lives in the US - said on TikTok.

“Please wear sunscreen. Please go get your skin checked.

“If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.”

Jowsey reassured his followers by letting them know that “everything’s going to be okay” and that it was going “to be all good”.

The 26-year-old has five million followers on TikTok and four million followers on Instagram. He appeared on Dancing With The Stars in the US in 2023 and was eliminated only two weeks before the finale.

Jowsey was originally from Queensland, Australia, before he crossed the ditch to New Zealand.

After his debut on Heartbreak Island in 2018, Jowsey later appeared on Netflix’s number one TV show Too Hot To Handle in 2020. The show was released during the Covid-19 lockdown and drew a huge global audience, giving him a boost in international fame.

Since then, Jowsey joined OnlyFans in 2021 and has earned about US$3 million ($5.05 million) as one of the platform’s top male content creators, reported Daily Mail.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Australia, Jowsey said that his goal was to become a real actor.

“I did a few acting jobs already and the days were long and fun and everyone’s interesting and everyone has a different story. Whereas reality TV kind of just puts you in a corner and just films you.

“But this time I got to talk to people and I fell in love with it. It was a 14-hour day, but I still left that feeling, ‘Oh, wow, I’m part of something that’s really cool’.”

He added: “[On reality TV] I just take the shirt off and walk around and get drunk and have sex. So [acting] felt really special. I’ve really fallen in love with the process of acting and doing my best to give it as much respect and love as it deserves.”



