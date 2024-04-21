Honeyy Brooks makes almost $100,000 a month on the site.

An Australian woman who is among the top earners on OnlyFans says that her online sex work makes her a better mum.

Honeyy Brooks is so successful at selling her adult content on the platform that she coaches others - but admits it isn’t for everyone.

She told KidSpot that her racy hustle was not part of her plan, but said she could see the business opportunity when she and her husband Hank met another couple who used OnlyFans - and signed up to give it a shot.

“I didn’t need to get into sex work. I just saw it as a chance to be rewarded for how hard I worked, and the income would reflect that,” Brooks said, adding that her existing business was doing well.

She now earns close to $100,000 a month and said she wants to pass on this entrepreneurial spirit to her children, though she wouldn’t push them towards OnlyFans.

Honeyy Brooks says she keeps her sex work separate from her family.

Aside from the financial independence that her work has provided, she told KidSpot that other aspects of her work had benefited her entire family.

“OnlyFans has genuinely made me a better mum and improved my parenting skills,” Brooks said.

“I truly believe that from the bottom of my heart.”

She cited the open-mindedness required and the independence and resilience needed to thrive on OnlyFans as being a boon to her role as a mother.

“The whole industry just completely changed me as a person. It’s taught me so much more than a lifetime of a nine-to-five job would.”

‘No shame’

She said her home was a place for open dialogue about sex and sexuality and there was “no shame” but she set barriers between her work and home lives.

“It’s funny when you say you do OnlyFans as a mum, people think you’re walking around the house with a dildo and doing all this stuff in front of the kids, and you get quite a bit of flak for that,” Brooks told KidSpot, explaining that her office was kept well separate and locked away.

She now coaches other women on her Honey’s Making Money podcast, but warns that anyone wanting to do OnlyFans should consider the consequences.

“Remember what goes on the internet stays on the internet,” Brooks says.

“Don’t do it because you want to make a quick buck. Do it because you enjoy it.”