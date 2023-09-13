Harry Jowsey and Katie Flood have signed on for their next round of reality shows. Photos / Instagram

Harry Jowsey and Katie Flood have signed on for their next round of reality shows. Photos / Instagram

Kiwis have a reputation for being hilariously humble and down to earth, and it seems American reality shows just can’t get enough.

It was announced this week that not one but two popular New Zealand reality TV stars have signed on to two major shows in the US, adding yet another impressive achievement to their long reality TV lists.

TV Line reported yesterday that Harry Jowsey – best known for his time on the popular Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, has officially signed on for a new season of Dancing With the Stars US. Jowsey was born in Queensland, but grew up and gained notoriety right here in New Zealand.

Jowsey will compete in season 32 of the longstanding show.

The 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength since his debut - and win - on Heartbreak Island NZ in 2018, amassing 4.1 million followers on Instagram and befriending many high-profile social media stars including Alex Cooper from the Call Her Daddy podcast and Tana Mongeau.

The nearly 2-metre-tall star also branched out to create the luxury scent brand, The Ritual and his own merch.

Dancing With the Stars will air on Disney+ in the US. It’s not yet know if it will be made available to Kiwis.

Elsewhere, fellow Kiwi and Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Katie Flood appears to have found herself a love interest in her latest reality TV stint.

Appearing in season three of the Bravo show Winter House, the Northland native joins fellow reality stars from Vanderpump Rules, Family Karma and Summer House: Marthas Vineyard as they spend two weeks at a house in Steamboat Springs.

The show focuses on the group of stars as they spend several weeks vacationing at a winter home, partying, making connections and it seems Flood has found an unexpected love match in high-profile Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz as a recently released trailer shows the two potentially hooking up.

Also from Below Deck, Kiwi Aesha Scott appears to make a cameo on the show however Deadline has reported she is only a special guest and not a regular cast member on the season.

Flood first made her appearance on reality TV in 2021 when her season of the international hit Below Deck streamed on Netflix. It was filmed in September 2020 and shot the Kiwi into fame, but she isn’t shy in confessing the show was something she didn’t want to do at first.

Speaking to The Spinoff in 2021 Flood said she had only seen an occasional episode from earlier seasons and thought it looked “a bit rough around the edges”.

Following four years of a casting agent messaging her, she finally gave in and she now credits the show as “one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

It is not yet known if Winter House will be available to Kiwi viewers.