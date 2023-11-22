Harry Jowsey confesses he is 'grateful’ for his ‘incredible’ Time on Dancing With the Stars. Photo / Instagram

Kiwis have a reputation for being hilariously humble and down to earth, and it seems an American reality show loves us because Kiwi star Harry Jowsey almost made it to the Dancing With the Stars finale.

It was revealed last night that after 10 weeks on the popular US reality show, the 26-year-old has been eliminated along with his dancing partner, Rylee Arnold, 18.

With the show two short weeks away from the final, Jowsey admitted the loss was “bittersweet”, adding in his post-elimination interview, “We made it so far, and I’m like, ‘Two weeks left. Come on, Harry.’”

However it wasn’t all doom and gloom, the star was grateful for his time on the show and graciously admitted, “To be able to live out someone’s dream with them is the most fulfilling thing. It’s Rylee’s biggest dream [since] she was a little girl to be able to make it here. To be like a small part in such an incredible story is the biggest takeaway for me. It’s been incredible.”

Despite the bittersweet loss, Jowsey’s impressive reality TV resume is a sure sign he will be back on American screens in no time.

Born in Queensland, Australia, before moving to New Zealand, Jowsey first shot to fame with his reality debut on the hit show, Heartbreak Island NZ in 2018.

Going on to win the series with his then-girlfriend Georgia Bryers, the couple broke up soon after but while many would wallow in heartbreak, Jowsey was determined to get back out there. He quickly signed on for Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle to take another shot at love - what he found instead was international fame.

Harry Jowsey and his then-girlfriend Francesca Farago after starring in Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

The show aired during the peak of the Covid pandemic, resulting in huge audiences. Becoming the number one television programme on Netflix the week of April 20, 2020, many fans became fond of Jowsey’s charm. After finding love with his castmate, Francesca Farago, the couple left the show and broke up shortly after before reconciling and later breaking up for good in mid-2021.

Jowsey has since amassed 4.2 million followers on Instagram and befriended many high-profile social media stars including Alex Cooper from the Call Her Daddy podcast and Tana Mongeau.

Capitalising on his popularity with fans, the almost 2-metre-tall star has branched out to create the luxury scent brand, The Ritual, and his own merch.







