Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce: Battle over $2.7 billion of assets

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's potential divorce is likely to be one of the most expensive splits in history.

When the couple hit the divorce courts (reports say an announcement is pending), they'll be tussling over US$2.7 billion worth of assets, from a gigantic property portfolio to a fleet of luxury cars to the profits of multi-million dollar companies, according to The Sun.

Kim is suing for full custody of the couple's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - but she also wants to hold on to the family home, an LA mansion worth $75 million which has gone through major renovations over four years.

Here are the other assets at the centre of the divorce proceedings.

Sprawling family home

The couple moved into their dream LA mansion in 2017 after four years of renovation. What Kanye dubbed a "futuristic Belgian monastery" is a white and cream minimalist mansion with two kitchens, a walk-in fridge, and bathroom sinks designed by the rapper.

Kim revealed in an interview with Architectural Digest in February last year that the huge swimming pool could reach hot-tub temperatures as the "kids love to swim in a Jacuzzi".

She's currently there with her children and according to close family sources, plans to fight to keep her home.

Wyoming ranches

The couple splashed out on two Wyoming ranches, Monster Lake Ranch and Bighorn Mountain Ranch, when Kanye wanted to get away from the Hollywood lifestyle.

The 560-hectare Monster Lake was purchased in September 2019 for $18 million and houses livestock, horses and thoroughbred stallions.

A couple of months later they dropped another $19 million on Bighorn Mountain, 2700 hectares of mountains, canyons, creeks and hunting grounds as well as two residences.

Kanye has spent more and more time in Wyoming as the marriage reportedly crumbled.

Fleet of cars

Kanye has a collection of cars worth $4.9 million including a $260,000 Lamborghini Gallardo and a $660,000 Mercedes SLR McLaren.

Kim bought him a $960,000 Lamborghini Aventador for his 35th birthday in 2012.

Car fans were enraged with Kanye and fellow rapper Jay-Z for customising a rare Maybach for a music video for Otis in 2004.

While Kim's taste in cars is more classic, it's no less expensive - her favourites are a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a $350,000 Bentley Continental GTC.

Kim's personal fortune

Kim is a clever businessperson who's amassed a fortune of more than $1.2 billion with a range of projects, according to Forbes.

Her mobile game app launched in 2014 earned her $2 million in five days, with her executive producer role on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earning her $5.7 million per season.

The show's been cancelled, but the family has a new deal with Hulu to develop a new show.

A single Instagram post earns her $1.3 million.

But most of her money comes from her KKW Beauty company, which raked in $1.2 billion in 2019. And her SKIMS shapewear line earned her $6.4 million in the same year.

Yeezy and Kanye's personal fortune

Not many men in Hollywood are richer than Kim, but Kanye fits the bill - his personal net worth sits at $1.6 billion. And much of that money lies in his company Yeezy, of which he is the sole owner and which Forbes estimated was worth about $3 billion in 2020.

Nike first launched the shoe brand, which was then bought by Adidas, who make and distribute the shoes which can sell for $260 a pair.

Kanye partnered with Gap in 2020 for a line expected to officially start rolling out this year.

Kim's $2 million engagement ring

Kanye's 2013 proposal came along with a $2.6 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, but that isn't the only valuable asset the couple has in the jewellery box.

In the infamous Paris robbery of 2016, thieves broke into Kim's hotel room and $15 million worth of gems.

Kanye replaced Kim's ring with a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond. But the star was so shaken by the attack that she stopped wearing pricey jewellery in public.

Kanye isn't likely to ask for the ring back, but the value of Kim's jewellery as well as her designer wardrobe could figure highly on the asset list.

Sources say when the divorce finally hits the courts, the battle could "get ugly".