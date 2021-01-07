Simpsons writers' uncanny episode 'predicted' Capitol riot

Fans of The Simpsons have flocked to social media to point out that a recent episode seemingly predicted yesterday's far-right Capitol Hill riots, sharing stills from the show likened to the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building.

This is not the first time the prophetic writing of the long-running animated series has been brought to light.

The 31st annual Halloween episode of the show, which aired in the US on November 1, 2020, depicted an apocalyptic scene where fires burn across Springfield on Inauguration Day 2021 after Homer fails to vote.

It’s happening. THE SIMPSONS ARE NEVER WRONG pic.twitter.com/TuUVdbgZGJ — Antre (@_antre__) January 6, 2021

The episode reveals the fallout of Homer's missed vote, which is the decider of the election.

Fans shared imagery of the episode's scenes, captioned "January 20th 2021", amid yesterday's chaotic storming of the Capitol led by extreme Republicans fighting to keep Trump in office.

Others shared what appears to be fan art of character Willy dressed as the rioter in the horned fur hat.

It comes after another Treehouse of Horror episode, aired in 1996, predicted people outraged about an amendment which banned flag burning storming the Capitol building with bombs and guns.

The Simpsons has proved itself to be the Nostradamus of TV, most famous for predicting Trump's presidency way back in 2000.

In the episode Bart to the Future – Lisa Simpson is president and has to clean up Trump's mess – 15 years before he even announced he was running for office.

Yeardley Smith, the voice of Lisa Simpson, told news.com.au last year: "They literally thought, 'What's the silliest, most outrageous, dumbest idea for a president we can possibly think of?'

"He [Donald Trump] was doing The Apprentice at the time," she said.

In addition to broadcasting an animated crystal ball, in recent years, The Simpsons' writers have a history of taking not-so-subtle digs at Trump.

Fans have shared what appears to be fan art of character Willy dressed as the rioter in the horned fur hat. Photo / AP

In the same Halloween episode aired just days ahead of the election, they slipped in a last-minute sledge against the Republican leader with a savage list of his most cringe-worthy blunders and controversies.

A rolling list of 50 of Trump's most infamous moments included: "Paid $750 in taxes, said to swallow bleach, withdrew from the WHO, called white supremacists 'fine people' and tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site."

Meanwhile, showrunner Al Jean has been a vocal Trump critic on Twitter in the lead-up to the election, urging his followers to vote.

Trump is not a fan of the long-running show.