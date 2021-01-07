Prince Harry settles with Mail on Sunday over 'damaging' Royal Marines article

Prince Harry has hit back at claims he abandoned his ties with the Royal Marines. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry was "frustrated and saddened" by claims he "snubbed" the Royal Marines by stepping down as a senior royal, according to his lawyers.

Legal papers lodged with the High Court say his ability to keep serving veterans and the British military by getting public support was "seriously hampered" by the allegations from news outlets the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, reports the Sun.

When the articles first appeared in October, Harry started legal proceedings against Associated Newspapers, which publishes the outlets.

The Mail on Sunday issued an apology to the Duke of Sussex and also made a donation to the Invictus Games fund.

The article published on October 25, claimed sources said "the prince has not been in touch by phone, letter nor email since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March, prompting exasperated top brass to start considering a replacement".

It alleged that Harry didn't respond to a personal letter from a former head of the British Army, Lord Dannatt, and quoted a retired officer who had told Harry to "take the job seriously".

Harry's legal team said the articles had "caused huge damage to his reputation by reason of the publication of the words complained of".

It's understood they will make an application to deliver a statement in open court to bring the matter to a close.

After Megxit, Harry's honorary military titles, including the post of Captain General of the Royal Marines, were put on hold. The titles have not been handed over to any other member of the royal family, but Harry is not permitted to take on any role using the titles at present.

Harry was "frustrated" and "saddened" that the articles would affect his credibility with both serving military and veterans dealing with mental health issues, which would make them "less likely to seek the help being offered".

The newspaper printed an apology on December 27 and accepted that the duke had in fact been in touch with the Royal Marines.

Harry held the title of Captain General of the Royal Marines until Megxit. Photo / AP

"Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it," the correction read.

"We apologise to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation."

It's not the first battle Harry has had with the publisher, as he announced that his wife Meghan Markle was suing the publication in 2019 for "unlawfully" publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

Lawyers representing Meghan are expected to call for a summary judgment to stop a trial taking place at the High Court later this month, according to the Sunday Times. If the judge accepts the request, the case will then be closed.

But if not, the drama will continue and Harry could be meeting his 76-year-old father-in-law for the first time in a courtroom.