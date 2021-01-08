Drag Race Australia to be filmed in Auckland; RuPaul granted critical worker visa

RuPaul is one of 16 granted a visa to enter New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis, get ready to sashay down the runway; one of the world's biggest reality shows is being filmed in Auckland.

An Australian version of RuPaul's Drag Race is gearing up to start production in Auckland later this month – and the Government has confirmed that RuPaul herself is in New Zealand to host the local iteration.

Rumours have been flying for weeks that the production would be filmed in New Zealand, where our fight against Covid-19 has made global headlines.

Now Immigration New Zealand has confirmed to Newstalk ZB it has granted exemptions to cast and crew to enter New Zealand.

"Immigration New Zealand (INZ) recently approved a request for 16 workers (cast and crew) under the 'other critical worker' border exception criteria for Warner Brothers for the filming of RuPaul's Drag Race," the spokesperson said.

"INZ can confirm that seven of the 16 workers have arrived in New Zealand, including RuPaul Charles."

Warner Bros and World of Wonder – which produces the flagship US show – have been approached for comment.

While the borders are closed to international citizens – including Australians – the MBIE spokesman said workers are allowed into the country for less than six months if they have "unique experience and technical or specialist skills that are not obtainable in New Zealand" or they are "undertaking a time-critical role which is essential for the delivery" of a project with significant benefit to the economy.

No airdate or channel has been confirmed for the latest version of the reality TV hit, but the Daily Mail Australia reports that Stan Originals will be airing the show.

New Zealand drag queens are also rumoured to feature on the show alongside Australian stars. Local LGBT magazine Gay Express reported 10 Australians and two Kiwis will feature on a 10-episode season.

RuPaul's Drag Race premiered in 2009, and is currently airing its 13th season on Netflix. In the show, a dozen drag queens each season compete for the title of the next Drag Superstar. American and Canadian contestants win $100,000 alongside the title and crown.

The show is the most-lauded reality show in the history of the Emmy Awards. RuPaul entered the Guinness Book of World Records last year for the most consecutive wins for Best Reality Host.

The Australian version of the show will be the sixth international spinoff to go into production, but only the second to be hosted by RuPaul.

New Zealand's Covid-free nature will likely mean a less socially distanced version of the show. The 13th season of the American version, the sixth season of the "All Stars" spinoff, and the second season of Drag Race UK were filmed during the pandemic.