Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are both "sad" after ending their nine month relationship. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are finding their split "upsetting".

The former couple's whirlwind romance might have ended last week but that doesn't mean the feelings have disappeared.

The pair - whose love ignited when The Kardashians star hosted Saturday Night Live in October - are reportedly sad as they come to terms with the ending of their nine-month relationship.

A source close to the couple told US Weekly: "It's upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is."

The source went on to detail how the 41-year-old reality television star and comedian "remain friends" and still "respect" each other, adding, "Pete is focusing on filming and his career".

Sources claim the former couple will remain friends. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The King of Staten Island star is currently occupied with professional commitments, such as filming the movie Wizards! in Australia, which sources claim may have ultimately contributed to his and Kardashian's split.

A source told E! News the couple's relationship, unfortunately, came to an end after "the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship".

The unlikely duo first hit the headlines when the Skims owner's ex-husband, Kanye West - with whom she has daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3 - made his dissatisfaction with her moving on very well known.

The Donda rapper made many online threats towards Davidson including using a claymation resembling the comedian being buried alive in his music video for Eazy.

Only after pleas from the mother of four asking him to stop and being banned from Instagram for harassing the funny man, West went silent.

"Kim is upset," a source told E! News. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

A source close to Davidson has since revealed the 28-year-old star has been in "trauma therapy" after the attacks.

Despite this, the news of their breakup prompted the Jesus Walks rapper - who changed his name to Ye last year - to post a fake New York Times front page that read: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," resurrecting his old nickname for Pete.

According to reports, the dig at the Saturday Night Live alum "upset" the Skims founder.

Another source told E! News: "Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally".

They also detailed that Kardashian is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this".

After they confirmed their relationship in March, Davidson detailed how he didn't "mind" the attention it gathered.

He said: "I know what it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that's all you have to deal with then whatever."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald