Khloe Kardashian has been slammed by fans and accused of 'photoshopping' her pet cat for her Instagram story. Photo / AP

Khloe Kardashian, one of five sisters in the A-list Kardashian family, has been slammed by social media users after she posted a photo of her cat, Grey Kitty, on Valentine’s Day that appeared to be photoshopped.

The reality star and influencer, best known for starring in her family’s The Kardashians series, uploaded a photo of the Russian Blue cat in a pink collar to her Instagram story in a nod to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Page Six reported the post garnered significant attention and led many to accuse Kardashian of using FaceTune or Photoshop to edit the photo and make her cat look more toy-like.

Followers of Kardashian, 39, pointed to the cat’s facial features as evidence of the supposed editing, noting that her green eyes were unnaturally bright and the cat’s mouth was shaped upwards in a way that looked like a clear-cut smile.

With the photo circulating on social media, one user posted on X (formerly Twitter) and said: “Khloe Kardashian literally facetuned her cat.”

“This is an actual illness at this point. Her sense of reality is facetuned,” argued another person on Reddit.

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo of her Russian Blue cat, Grey Kitty, to her Instagram story and was barraged with criticism for seemingly PhotoShopping the cat's features. Photo / Instagram

“Even the pets aren’t safe,” joked one person, to which someone else replied: “First the kids, now the cat.”

“These damn beauty standards are getting out of hand,” said another person, while one user pointed out that the “blurred” whiskers were an obvious sign.

Not all the comments were negative, though. Many people stepped in to defend Kardashian and clear the air about the supposed Photoshop fail, noting that Russian Blue cats are known for their bright, toy-like features.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, but this looks like a Russian Blue. Russian Blues are naturally beautiful and of course, very expensive,” said one fan. “They are a no-filter-needed type of kitty.”

“Y’all. It’s just not a domestic shorthair. Chartreuse and Russian Blues have that kind of coat. It’s pretty normal for Russian Blues to have [eyes of that colour], and Chartreux are known for that smiling mouth shape,” another contributed.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who helped start up the Good American women’s fashion brand, originally bought Grey Kitty as a gift for her young daughter, True, soon after she ended her relationship with her former partner Tristan Thompson, a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, due to multiple cheating scandals which coalesced with Thompson getting another woman pregnant.

Thompson and Kardashian are the parents of True, 5, who was born in April 2018. They later had their second child, son Tatum, via surrogacy in July 2022, although the pair have been separated since December 2021, when Thompson was delivered a paternity lawsuit.

Khloe Kardashian dressed up as a Bratz doll for Halloween last year, and appeared to go a little over the top with the self-tanner. Photo / Instagram

Although this marks the first time fans have accused Kardashian of dolling up her cat online, she has been called out for many other blunders on her social media accounts in the past.

Last year, Kardashian caused a storm on social media when she dressed up as a Bratz doll for Halloween with her sister Kim, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. The post received negative attention, with fans accusing the reality star of ‘blackface’ due to her overly dark fake tan.

In a separate scandal in 2022, fans singled out Kardashian for a Photoshop fail in an Instagram post. In the photo, the star’s fingers look unnaturally stretched and bent, leading fans to call her out in the comments for purporting unrealistic beauty standards through editing photos.