Khloe Kardashian dressed up as a Bratz Doll, and appeared to go a little over the top with the self tanner. Photo / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed online after fans were confused by one detail in her Halloween costume.

Many social media users didn’t recognise The Kardashians star at all when she posted her Halloween outfit to Instagram on Tuesday, reports news.com.au.

In fact, some fans accused the mum-of-two of making her skin look “10 times” darker than its usual skin tone.

The reality star dressed up as a Bratz Doll on October 31, posing with a long, blonde wig, a yellow patterned mini dress and a Bratz-bejewelled handbag.

Social media users were quick to criticise the Kardashian for her darker skin tone, with some going so far as to accuse Khloe of doing “blackface”.

“Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognisable,” wrote one fan.

Another chimed in: “No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker?”

One follower wrote that the reality star is “obsessed” with no longer being white, saying: “Why are the Kardashians obsessed with being black. They are so white. She’s literally Dutch, Irish, English and Scottish.”

“I mean the blackface is clear here,” another person complained.

Khloe has not yet commented on the criticism, but it’s not the first time she’s been called out over using too much fake tan.

On X, formerly Twitter, some followers compared her to former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, who has been slammed in the past for similar reasons.

Olivia Pierson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Natalie Halcro posed as Bratz dolls. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, it has been revealed on The Kardashians that Khloe has been living with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 39, said the pro basketball player, who is the father of her two kids, had moved in with her temporarily.

”Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” she shared on the reality TV show.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been complicated ever since the sports star’s public infidelity. Photo / Instagram

Khloe explained it was not only Tristan that moved in with her, but some of his family too.

“So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed,” she said.

Amari is Tristan’s younger brother who has been living with him since their mother, Andrea, tragically died earlier this year.

“Amari is 16, and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively,” Khloe revealed.

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been complicated ever since the sports star’s public infidelity, however they have tried to remain amicable co-parents for the sake of their family.