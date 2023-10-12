Kris Kardashian with daughter Khloe. The pair have clashed on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians about Kris' infidelity while she was married to Khloe's father, Robert Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has confronted her mother Kris Jenner over her infidelity.

The 39-year-old reality TV star asked her mother about cheating on former husband Robert Kardashian – Khloe’s father – during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

In a teaser of the next episode, Khloe says: “Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f...ing up big time with me ...”

Kris, 67, who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991, then fires back: “I did not f... up big time.”

Khloe subsequently complains that she’s “never f...ing heard”. She adds: “We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

Kris Jenner on The Kardashians. Photo / Hulu

Kris replies: “No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiralling.”

Khloe – who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he’d been unfaithful – later asked her mother to explain her own infidelity.

Khloe, who has True, 5, and Tatum, 13 months, with Thompson, said: “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied: “You’re asking me?”

Robert Kardashian (left) was a defence lawyer for OJ Simpson during his murder trial in 1994. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe snapped back: “Who the f... else am I talking to?”

Robert Kardashian died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59.

Kris met second husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) on a blind date in 1990. The former Olympic decathlon champion recently admitted it was a case of “love at first sight”.

Kris Kardashian and former husband Bruce Jenner with her children Khloe, Kourtney, Robert and Kim in 1995. The couple later had two daughters together. Photo / Getty Images

Caitlyn said they developed an instant chemistry, even though Kris was still married to Robert at the time. The Jenners married in 1991 and divorced in 2015.

Caitlyn told The Times: “We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”