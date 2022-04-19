Khloe Kardashian has revealed it was sister Kim who broke the news of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's affair that resulted in a child. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has revealed it was sister Kim who broke the news of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's affair that resulted in a child. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence over the "gut-wrenching" news that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman during their relationship.

In an interview with USA today, the 37-year-old mother of one spoke candidly for the first time about her ex's continuous infidelity and the affair that resulted in a child born in January this year.

"I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me," she recalled of the first instances when Thompson was caught cheating. "Now it's good old Kim," she shared. "You do become numb' to the pain," she said, adding that it didn't make things any easier.

"When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it."

Thompson has been exposed on numerous occasions including cheating on the Kardashian in 2018 when she was pregnant with Thompson's daughter, and the 2019 scandal involving sister Kylie's former friend, Jordan Woods.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian together back in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe revealed to Variety magazine last year that her family's new iteration of their reality TV show, The Kardashians, would feature discussions around NBA star Thompson's behaviour.

READ MORE: • Kim Kardashian shares loved-up photos with Pete Davidson

In January Thompson announced that paternity test results were in and he had "fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions.

"Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he wrote on Instagram before addressing Khloe directly.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

"My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he wrote.

Khloe says "it will be addressed on the show. We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn't really sign up for this; we did.

"But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don't ever talk about it."

She acknowledged the intention to keep the show as realistic as possible for the family's diehard fans.

"Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren't sharing things and it's not as real. So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality," she said, adding it's "not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it."