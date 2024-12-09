Katie Holmes has hit back at reports claiming her and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri, had gained access to a wealth of money after she became a legal adult earlier this year.
British newspaper Daily Mail reported on December 6 that Suri, who now prefers to go by “Suri Noelle” rather than Cruise, had become a “millionaire” after a trust fund set up by her A-list father “kicked in” following her 18th birthday.
Sources in the original article alleged Suri had gained access to a “carefully constructed” trust fund with a “substantial” amount of money inside. It was reportedly designed so she could access part of it now and the rest in her 30s.
Holmes, 45, openly questioned the validity of the media reports, singling out the publication in an Instagram post on December 9 to clear the air.
“Completely false,” Holmes wrote in text overlaid on a screenshot of the article. “Daily mail you can stop making stuff up.”