Holmes signed off her post with a one-word caption: “Enough”.

The Dawson’s Creek actress’ vehement denial of the claims had fans rushing to support her in the comments.

“I’m so sorry, your daughter should be off limits,” replied one follower.

“You go girl for calling them out!!!” wrote another person.

“Wow you never ever speak out. Like EVER. Especially about this topic with your daughter and ex. This is amazing!!!” commented a third person.

Cruise has been largely estranged from his teen daughter for most of her life, allegedly because neither Holmes nor Suri are Scientologists. The church forbids members from associating with non-believers, meaning Cruise cannot have a relationship with either of them.

Holmes divorced Cruise in 2012, with Cruise admitting to German TV network ProSieben that he “didn’t expect” their split to happen.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes with their daughter Suri in Prague in 2010. Photo / Splash News Australia

“Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humour. I had an unbelievable amount of time to think about it. Life is a challenge,” the Top Gun star said.

Holmes was awarded full custody of Suri following their divorce, and Cruise was ordered to pay US$400,000 ($685,700) in child support until Suri turned 18.

A source told the Daily Mail earlier this year that Cruise’s relationship with his daughter has regressed to the point that “she would not answer” if he tried to call.

“He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything,” the insider alleged.