Tom’s Cruise’s daughter Suri reportedly cuts off contact with Scientology half-siblings Connor and Isabella

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tom Cruise with daughter Suri in 2011. She is now 18 and is said to have no interest in reconnecting with her father. Photo / Getty Images

Has Tom Cruise’s fractured relationship with his daughter Suri affected her bond with her half-brother and sister? According to new reports, Scientology and sibling rivalry play a big part in their estrangement.

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is reported to have cut off communication with her half-siblings, who are both members of the Church of Scientology.

Suri, 18, who dropped her father’s surname and now calls herself Suri Noelle, has allegedly been estranged from the Top Gun actor for years and sources claim she hasn’t kept in contact with his children Connor and Isabella, whom he adopted with former wife Nicole Kidman.

“They haven’t had contact in a decade and there are several reasons why,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“First and foremost is the Church of Scientology. Suri’s father and brother do not associate with her because of their devotion to the church, so why would she have a relationship with her siblings?”

The source added: “Secondly, there is some jealousy from Connor and Isabella when it comes to Suri because she is Tom’s biological child.”

Tom Cruise with children (from left) Connor, Isabella and Suri in Central Park, New York, in 2010. Photo / Getty Images
In March last year, Page Six reported that Cruise did not have a relationship with his daughter, whom he shares with Katie Holmes, because of his association with the Church of Scientology.

In a 2012 defamation case against Bauer Media, he said he had not been in touch with Suri for three months after he and Holmes ended their relationship that year.

“Listen, when there is a divorce, things change,” he told lawyers in 2013. “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.”

Connor Cruise and his sister, Isabella, are very close. Photo / @theconnorcruise
Cruise went on to admit during the US$50 million (NZ$82m) deposition that his links with Scientology had played a big part in his estrangement from Suri.

When asked whether Holmes had left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology”, the Mission Impossible actor replied: “That was one of the assertions, yes.”

Suri, who turned 18 this year, reportedly has no intention of reconnecting with her father.

Sources told Daily Mail that, though Suri is now old enough legally to make her own choices, she has no desire to see Cruise and mend their rift.

“Tom does not exist to her,” an insider said.

Another source told the publication: “Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and, even if he called, she would not answer.

“He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything. She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother.”

