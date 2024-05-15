Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Suri Cruise has made her feelings about her father very clear with her latest move.

The 18-year-old daughter of actor Tom Cruise, 61, has remained estranged from her father for most of her life after he split from her mum, Katie Holmes, 45. Now, her latest move has shown how estranged the father and daughter really are.

Hello! Magazine has revealed the teen is acting in a local theatre production, Head Over Heels, where she plays Princess Philoclea. However, instead of crediting the role to “Suri Cruise”, she was reportedly named as “Suri Noelle”.

Noelle is the middle name of her mum.

It comes after a source revealed to the Daily Mail that the father and daughter’s relationship is so fractured that even if the A-lister tried to reach out to the teen “she would not answer”.

“He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything,” the insider claimed.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in New York City. pic.twitter.com/nV33Claw8X — 21 (@21metgala) April 23, 2024

The pair’s estrangement first made headlines last year when it was revealed Suri had not spoken to her father or considered him when applying to colleges.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” a source told the UK news outlet.

They continued to say that Cruise has “no part” in Suri’s life.

Cruise also has two adult children with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman: 31-year-old Isabella and 29-year-old son Connor.

Cruise and Kidman first became parents in 1992 when they adopted Isabella following fertility struggles. Three years later, they adopted Connor.

Despite Cruise maintaining a high profile, his children have kept largely out of the public eye but they appeared in a rare photo with their Oscar-winning father mere weeks ago as they posed with former NFL player Derrick Brooks, among others.

Brooks shared the image on Instagram and wrote: “Good Evening. Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise,” the retired athlete, 51, gushed in his Instagram caption.

“I was a little star-struck but played it cool and he said he was too!”

Former NFL player Derrick Brooks (front, centre) poses with Tom Cruise and his children Connor (front, right) and Isabella (third woman behind Brooks). Photo / Instagram @officialdbrooks55

In the photo, the Top Gun actor can be seen with his arm around Brooks while his son Connor smiles, giving a thumbs up, with Isabella smiling in the background.

Cruise and Kidman divorced in 2001 and agreed to a joint custody agreement in 2001 following the breakdown of their decade-long marriage. However, both children stayed with their father in LA when Kidman returned to Australia, and the children quickly became “completely dedicated Scientologists”, according to People magazine.

It’s understood Kidman is estranged from Connor and Isabella.