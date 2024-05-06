Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008. Photo / Getty Images

A rare photo of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s children has been shared on social media.

Despite both actors maintaining high-profile careers, their two adopted children, 31-year-old Isabella and 29-year-old son Connor, have remained largely out of sight - until now.

Appearing in a rare photo with their Oscar-winning father, the now-adult children of the stars were all smiles as they posed with former NFL player Derrick Brooks, among others.

Brooks shared the image on Instagram and wrote: “Good Evening. Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise,” the retired athlete, 51, gushed in his Instagram caption.

Former NFL player Derrick Brooks (front, centre) poses with Tom Cruise and his children Connor (front, right) and Isabella (third woman behind Brooks). Photo / Instagram @officialdbrooks55

“I was a little star-struck but played it cool and he said he was too!”

In the photo, the Top Gun actor can be seen with his arm around Brooks while his son Connor smiles, giving a thumbs up, with Isabella smiling in the background.

Cruise and Kidman first became parents in 1992 when they adopted Isabella following fertility struggles. Three years later, they adopted Connor.

Despite the former couple agreeing to a joint custody agreement in 2001 following the breakdown of their decade-long marriage, both children stayed with their father in LA when Kidman returned to Australia, and the children quickly became “completely dedicated Scientologists”, according to People magazine.

Both choosing to remain out of the public eye, Isabella rarely posts on social media but Page Six reported in 2019 that she wrote in a Scientology newsletter thanking her father “for everything”.

Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise with Connor and Isabella in 1996. Photo / Getty Images

Kidman has remained mostly tight-lipped on her own opinion about her children’s decision to join the church. However, she did briefly mention it in a 2018 interview with Who magazine.

“They are adults,” she said of Isabella and Connor at the time. “They are able to make their own decisions.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

While Connor’s relationship with his mother remains mysterious, he has been spotted with his father multiple times in recent years and The Mirror has reported that Connor has become a high-ranking member of the church.

The second child of the Hollywood actors married Italian-born Silvia Zanchi, a fellow Scientologist who also grew up in the religion in 2019, and allegedly “banned” Kidman from the wedding at the request of his father.

Speaking to Radar Online in 2019, a source said: “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed.”

Adding that Connor “worships the ground his father walks on”, the sources added: “First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church. And, second, he doesn’t want her there.”

Cruise is also father to his only biological child and estranged daughter, Siri, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. Kidman, meanwhile, is mother to her two daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban.