Suri is mere months away from becoming a fulltime college student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. It remains unclear what she will study but based on her choice of high school, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, it’s likely to be something in the performing art sector.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said, “She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from.”

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes have kept a close relationship since Holmes separated from Tom Cruise. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Hello! Magazine revealed the teen performed in a local theatre production, Head Over Heels, where she played Princess Philoclea. However, instead of crediting the role to “Suri Cruise”, she also chose to go by “Suri Noelle”.

Suri has remained estranged from her father since she was a young girl with the Daily Mail story saying their relationship is so fractured that even if the A-lister tried to reach out to the teen “she would not answer”.

“He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything,” the insider claimed.

The pair’s estrangement first made headlines last year when it was revealed Suri had not spoken to her father or considered him when applying to colleges.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” a source told the UK news outlet.

They continued to say that Cruise has “no part” in Suri’s life.

Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Cruise also has two adult children with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman: 31-year-old Isabella and 29-year-old son Connor.

Cruise and Holmes wed in 2006 when the actress was 27 and the Mission Impossible star was 44. They divorced in 2012 with reports claiming Holmes did not want to raise her daughter in the Scientology Church like Cruise wished.

Following their divorce, Holmes was awarded full custody of Suri, however Cruise would pay child support of US$400,000 (NZ$640,500) until Suri was 18.

During that time, he paid for Suri’s expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education and other extra-curricular costs. Daily Mail reported he will continue to pay the costs now she is an adult.







