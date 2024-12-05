The fund is speculated to be worth a lot of money, considering the net worth of the divorced couple combined is estimated to be US$625 million ($1 billion).

Indication of the trust fund was also allegedly revealed in 2012 divorce documents between Tom Cruise and Holmes.

A source close to the couple told DailyMail.com that while Suri will be able to receive some money now, the rest will become available to her once she reaches her 30s.

“The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed,” the source said.

Top Gun star Cruise’s fund isn’t the only source of income Suri will be able to access.

DailyMail.com also reported that Holmes has set up her own trust fund for her daughter.

Another source said Holmes was “fiscally minded and is looking out for her daughter”, wanting her to have a “great quality of life”.

Holmes divorced Cruise in 2012, Cruise admitting to German TV network ProSieben that he “didn’t expect” it to happen.

“Life is a tragicomedy. You need to have a sense of humour. I had an unbelievable amount of time to think about it. Life is a challenge,” The Jerry Maguire star said.

Holmes’ lawyer Allan Mayefsky told ABC News in 2012 the divorce was “amicably settled” and that the “terms of the settlement are confidential”.

Katie Holmes (left) walks with Tom Cruise and their daughter Suri after Holmes finished the 2007 New York City Marathon. Photo / Reuters

According to Page Six, Cruise was previously required to pay child support of US$400,000, which would continue until Suri turned 18.

He was also required to pay for Suri’s expenses, including medical, dental, insurance, education and other extra-curricular costs.

DailyMail.com also reported earlier this year that Cruise had paid for Suri’s US$65,000 annual college expenses at Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania, where reports say she has been studying acting, dance and fashion.

While Suri is Cruise’s only biological daughter, the Golden Globe winner first became a father in 1992 when he and his then-wife Nicole Kidman adopted their daughter Isabella.

The former couple’s family grew again in 1995 when they adopted their son, Connor.