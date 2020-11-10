Johnny Depp to take full salary for Fantastic Beasts despite being axed over 'wifebeater' judgment

US movie star Johnny Depp will take his full salary from the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, despite being axed following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labelled him a "wife beater".
Depp said last Friday (Saturday NZT) in a letter posted on Instagram that he would depart the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation. Depp said his announcement came "in light of recent events".
Read More
- UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action - Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton, The Sun win c...
- Johnny Depp's lawyers vow to appeal his 'bewildering' loss in libel case against The Sun - NZ H...
- Johnny Depp's 'sick joke' he made about Amber Heard at wedding - NZ Herald
- Amber Heard: JK Rowling 'just not right' about Johnny Depp - NZ Herald
The role will be recast for the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is currently in production and is due to be released in mid-2022.
On Tuesday, however, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film studio will still have to pay Depp's full salary.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The actor had a contract which stipulated he would be paid whether or not the film was made, the publication reported, and he was not bound by behavioural clauses.
The actor was reportedly asked to resign rather than be fired.
Warner Bros said in a statement at the time: "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date.
"Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."
- Agencies