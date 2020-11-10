Johnny Depp to take full salary for Fantastic Beasts despite being axed over 'wifebeater' judgment

Johnny Depp was due to reprise his role in the third instalment of the Fantastic Beast franchise until he lost a High Court battle in London this month. Photo / AP

US movie star Johnny Depp will take his full salary from the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, despite being axed following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labelled him a "wife beater".

Depp said last Friday (Saturday NZT) in a letter posted on Instagram that he would depart the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation. Depp said his announcement came "in light of recent events".

Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts. Photo / Warner Bros

The role will be recast for the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is currently in production and is due to be released in mid-2022.

On Tuesday, however, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film studio will still have to pay Depp's full salary.

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown. Video / AP

The actor had a contract which stipulated he would be paid whether or not the film was made, the publication reported, and he was not bound by behavioural clauses.

The actor was reportedly asked to resign rather than be fired.

US actress Amber Heard, former wife of Johnny Depp, arrives at the High Court in London on July 28. Photo / AP

Warner Bros said in a statement at the time: "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date.

"Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."

- Agencies