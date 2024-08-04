While this will be the Matrix star’s Broadway debut, Winter has appeared on stage before, stepping out for the first time back in 1979 for productions of Peter Pan and The King + I.

Meanwhile, the John Wick star recently explained he was using crutches a few months ago after fracturing his kneecap when he tripped on a piece of carpet while filming Good Fortune.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves explained: “I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge.

The actor explained how he got his knee injury in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Photo / Getty Images

“I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?

“I’m doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then, just here, there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn’t follow.

“And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella - kneecap - cracked like a potato chip.”

Initially, Reeves was convinced he was fine following the fall but he later realised something was wrong because his knee was “blowing up”.

He quipped: “Comedy’s hard, man.”