Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut next year.
The 59-year-old actor is set to reunite with his Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure co-star Alex Winter in a new revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which will open on the New York stage in autumn 2025.
Reeves will play the role of Estragon opposite his pal as Vladimir in the play, which first premiered in 1953 and follows two acquaintances pondering the meaning of life.
According to Playbill, Sunset Boulevard’s Jamie Lloyd will direct and produce via his eponymously titled company, along with ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions. An exact location has not yet been chosen for the production, but it will be held at one of the seven theatres in the city owned by the Ambassador Theatre Group.
This will mark the fifth major staging of the show, with previous stars including the late Robin Williams, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and Steve Martin.