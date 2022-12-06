Neil Diamond, who retired from singing five years ago due to Parkinson's disease, surprised the crowd at the opening of the Neil Diamond musical. Video / Spectrum News NY1

Neil Diamond, who retired from singing five years ago due to Parkinson's disease, surprised the crowd at the opening of the Neil Diamond musical. Video / Spectrum News NY1

Neil Diamond is still a man of the people.

Nearly five years after retiring due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis, the star took to the Broadway stage to surprise his fans.

During the opening number of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, the 81-year-old singer surprised fans in the best way possible as he came out on stage to perform.

Diamond stopped touring in January 2018 but appeared at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York where he brought the audience to their feet as he performed Sweet Caroline with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.

The performance was made even more special as he has rarely been seen in public since his diagnosis.

A Beautiful Noise is a musical currently being performed in New York which celebrates both the life and musical career of Diamond.

Portraying a young Diamond is Tony Award nominee, Will Swenson while an older version of the hit singer is played by Mark Jacoby.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago because of Parkinsons, just had a Broadway show of him open and it at the opening night he did this pic.twitter.com/eJ02YUAzr5 — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) December 6, 2022

The show’s description says, “The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new musical featuring all his hit songs including Sweet Caroline, America and Cracklin Rosie.”

It goes on to say New York was a “city of dreams full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song”.

Diamond announced his retirement at the beginning of 2018, cancelling multiple shows in the process including his New Zealand concerts.

At the time of the announcement, he said in a statement, “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,”

“My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”