Keanu Reeves' extremely lavish gift for John Wick stunt crew

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular guys in Hollywood. Photo / AP

He's got a reputation as being the nicest guy in Hollywood – and Keanu Reeves certainly lived up to it on the set of the latest John Wick movie.

The actor, who has just wrapped filming on John Wick: Chapter 4, was dining with the film's four-person stunt team in Paris over the weekend when he surprised each of them with an incredibly lavish gift – a Rolex watch worth £7300 ($14,000).

Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches, which were engraved with personal messages from the 57-year-old actor.

Marinas shared a picture of the watches in his Instagram Stories, describing it as the "best wrap gift ever" and revealing that it read "The John Wick Five" along with the message, "Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021."

Concepcion also shared a photo of his new Rolex on Instagram, writing, "Got that new new thank you bro KR."

The watches are believed to be Rolex submariners, which the company says is the "first divers" wristwatch, first launched back in 1953, which is waterproof to a depth of 100m.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for release in May, 2022.

Stories of Reeves' incredible generosity have been circulating for years, largely thanks to Reddit threads.

The watches all featured personalised engravings.

Years ago, he gave the entire stunt team on The Matrix Harley Davidsons so they could all enjoy riding what he calls the "demon ride" as much as he did.

Meanwhile, Reddit user bo2dd2 said Reeves bought him and several other workers breakfast and lunch everyday during filming of Chain Reaction.

"Every day for the last few weeks of filming, Keanu treated the stage hands and 'grunt workers' (including myself) by taking us out for free breakfast and lunch. He was genuinely a very nice guy to work with," the post read.

"Since then, I've worked on about 30 different sets and have never met an actor as generous and friendly as him. Most actors I've seen and worked with are total douches who always think they are better than us. Keanu on the other hand, at the very least, was socially approachable and definitely kind-hearted.

"That was one example, but (on the same set), I remember him going out of his way to give my friend a ride to the repair shop to pick up his car …"

One of the most famous stories about Reeves broke in 1997 when he was photographed sitting on the side of the road with a homeless man.

The word was Reeves approached him, sat with him, shared drinks and snacks and listened to his life story.

He has also reportedly sacrificed millions of dollars from his own salaries to save at-risk jobs on several of his movies, with some reports claiming he has given up as much as $131 million so people could stay employed.