Harrison Ford's credit card rescued by tourist in Sicily

Palermo Police return Harrison Ford's credit card. Photo / Supplied

Harrison Ford lost his credit card during a stay in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily, but got it back thanks to a German tourist, police in Sicily said Saturday.

The actor better known for recovering lost treasure as explorer Indiana Jones, but this time it was his turn to have possessions returned.

The tourist found a credit card with Ford's name emblazoned on it Thursday, and turned it in to the local police station in the beach town of Mondello. Officers tracked the actor down and returned the card, police said. It wasn't clear if the actor was aware that the card had been missing.

"Mondello's police quickly identified the place where 'Indiana Jones' had tried to regain his privacy - after that a few fans recognised him while walking 'undercover' in the streets of the beach area," said the police statement.

Italian media published a photo of the smiling actor wearing a T-shirt and what appears to be bathing trunks, holding the card up for the camera alongside two officers and the local commander.

"When the police officer and two policemen showed him and returned his belongings, the actor smiled, relieved of all the prevented damage and happy to know a place as beautiful as it is honest," said the police.

It is not clear if the tourist made the connection to the film star but local officers were quick to draw the conclusion that it belonged to the Hollywood treasure.

The 79-year-old actor is currently in Sicily filming the latest installment of the Indiana Jones film franchise for Disney.

Mondello, separated from Palermo by a the 700-meter tall Montepellegrino, is known for its long sandy beach and Liberty style villas.

Italian Indy fans meet the real Indiana Jones on the set of Indiana Jones V now filming in Sicily. #IndianaJones5 #harrisonford pic.twitter.com/vny1krjzFq — Dan Madsen (@THEDanMadsen) October 9, 2021

- AP with additional reporting