'Absolutely unnecessary': Photo of plane passenger sparks fury

The passenger's long hair draped over the back of her seat upset the traveller sitting behind her. Photo / Twitter

A photo of a passenger on a flight has sparked discussion online, with internet users debating whether the act shown in the picture is gross.

The passenger was photographed with her long hair draped over the back of her seat, covering the tray table of the passenger sitting behind her.

The picture was posted to Twitter alongside the question: "Would this piss you off?"

Would this piss you off? pic.twitter.com/79Xlz0stcK — Anthony 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Antman0528) October 20, 2021

The tweet has gone viral, with many people agreeing that they would be upset if they were the ones sitting behind that passenger.

Some had suggestions for what the person behind her should have done.

"I would quietly lower the tray, let her hair fall in and then close it up again," one person wrote.

"It would piss me off and I'd tell her to keep it in her seat. If she gets pissy, offer to cut it," another one said.

"I totally agree with you, absolutely unnecessary and kind of gross for that matter, how would she like it if the person behind her sneezed into her hair instead of their tissue. That might teach her," another Twitter user replied.

Others argued that it is not something worth getting angry about.

"Lol nah. If I need the tray I'd just let her know I need to get under her hair for a sec. But why would I get mad? Flight over soon, on my merry way," one person replied.

It is not known when the photo was taken nor where the flight was headed.