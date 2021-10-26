Voyager 2021 media awards
Angelina Jolie's wardrobe disaster on red carpet: 'Somebody's getting fired'

2 minutes to read
Angelina Jolie’s uneven hair extensions at Sunday’s premiere of “The Eternals” go viral. Video / Getty Images

news.com.au
By: Bronte Coy

Angelina Jolie has suffered a rare fashion misstep on the red carpet premiere of her latest movie.

The actress attracted plenty of attention ahead of the Eternals screening at the 2021 Rome Film Fest in Italy on Sunday – but probably not for the reason she'd hoped.

Jolie, 46, went full glam in a strapless silver metallic gown by Atelier Versace – and accessorised with terribly applied hair extensions.

Jolie's bizarre hair extensions have gone viral online. Photo / AP
The usually flawless star wore her brunette hair sleek and straight with the extensions bluntly fastened to the bottom of her head, sparking plenty of reaction from Twitter users – most of whom called for her hairstylist to be fired.

Jolie was joined by two of her daughters. Shiloh, 15, also opted for a dress by Versace and colourful high-top sneakers, and Zahara, 16, wore a white Grecian-inspired gown with gold embellishments.

The outing came just days after Zahara made headlines earlier in the week for sporting a gorgeous Elie Saab gown to the Hollywood premiere of Eternals at the Dolby Theatre – the same dress Angelina, 46, wore to the 2014 Oscars.