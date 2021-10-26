Angelina Jolie's wardrobe disaster on red carpet: 'Somebody's getting fired'

Angelina Jolie’s uneven hair extensions at Sunday’s premiere of “The Eternals” go viral. Video / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has suffered a rare fashion misstep on the red carpet premiere of her latest movie.

The actress attracted plenty of attention ahead of the Eternals screening at the 2021 Rome Film Fest in Italy on Sunday – but probably not for the reason she'd hoped.

Jolie, 46, went full glam in a strapless silver metallic gown by Atelier Versace – and accessorised with terribly applied hair extensions.

Jolie's bizarre hair extensions have gone viral online. Photo / AP

The usually flawless star wore her brunette hair sleek and straight with the extensions bluntly fastened to the bottom of her head, sparking plenty of reaction from Twitter users – most of whom called for her hairstylist to be fired.

Jolie was joined by two of her daughters. Shiloh, 15, also opted for a dress by Versace and colourful high-top sneakers, and Zahara, 16, wore a white Grecian-inspired gown with gold embellishments.

Have been thinking about Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions all day. pic.twitter.com/NZN3MfUGC5 — Samantha Van Dyk (@Sam_Van_Dyk) October 25, 2021

Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired. pic.twitter.com/u3RrlT9h35 — tinajolie (@Jolietheternal) October 24, 2021

The outing came just days after Zahara made headlines earlier in the week for sporting a gorgeous Elie Saab gown to the Hollywood premiere of Eternals at the Dolby Theatre – the same dress Angelina, 46, wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions? pic.twitter.com/pryw4CxEVI — Anomalie Anomie 🥀🎃 (@elsawarhola) October 24, 2021