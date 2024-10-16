Jerry Seinfeld was “wrong” to blame the “extreme left” for killing comedy.
The 70-year-old star caused a stir earlier this year when he argued TV comedy was in crisis because writers worried too much about “offending other people”, but he has now backtracked on his comments and admitted he “regrets” what he said.
Appearing on Tom Papa’s Breaking Bread podcast, he said of his “wrong” remarks: “I said that the ‘extreme left’ has suppressed the art of comedy. I did say that. That’s not true. It’s not true.
“If you’re a champion skier, you can put the gates anywhere you want on the mountain and you’re going to make the gate. That’s comedy. Whatever the culture is, we make the gate. You don’t make the gate, you’re out of the game. The game is, ‘where is the gate, how do I make the gate and get down the hill the way I want to?’
“Does culture change? And are there things that I used to say that I can’t say because people are always moving [the gate]? Yes, but that’s the biggest, easiest target.