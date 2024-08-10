I’m not sure if this is a basic take, but it’s popular for a reason. I go to Blue Rose quite a lot. I used to take my grandmother there after her doctor’s appointments and we’d have a kai and some coffee. I don’t think I’ve had anything there that I didn’t like. Go to is a hāngi pie, coffee, and a koko Samoa cupcake.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I’ve been to Taco Loco Cantina in Mt Albert a couple of times now with friends, and I like it a lot. I think there’s a lot of chain restaurants that do Mexican food but it’s just so nice to eat proper home-cooked style food.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’ve had a few friends from England visit Aotearoa and as a general rule, I try and encourage them to do a West Auckland sunset. The sky, the moana. Oof. Nothing like it.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

When I was at film school my friend Benji used to be (I’d wager he still probably is) obsessed with Denny’s. So we’d go out to town and we’d inevitably find ourselves at the Hobson St Denny’s. There were some nights where we didn’t even want to go out – it just felt like the pre-ritual before our Denny’s hangs. We’d stay up till the early hours of the morning talking about movies. Apple pie, filter coffee. It became such a common practice, actually, I remember a waitress saying, “Welcome back, guys,” to us once when we came up the stairs. I think we started going less frequently after that.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m very easy to please with coffee. Tupu’anga Cafe on Mt Eden Road is nice as. Really nice coffee, great kai. And I’m pretty big on supporting Pasifika businesses when I have the opportunity.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Toby’s Seafood in Massey has a special place in my heart. If you’re gonna do kai moana, you might as well send it, and the whānau at Toby’s come through. Paua Pies? So good. Stuff you don’t really get in Central. Plus, such a good vibe. Māori music, te reo Māori on the menus. It’s kinda the perfect Aotearoa fish-and-chip place.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I can’t profess to be a hiker or anything, but I’ve spent quite a lot of time walking up the central mounts. Maungawhau in particular has a special place in my heart. I’d walk up there a lot during lockdown, it’s a really beautiful place to slow down and take a breather.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m pretty big on Wine Cellar in St Kevins Arcade. It’s just an immaculate vibe. A very cool place to have a drink and hang out. Ironically I’ve not been to watch many gigs there but I’ve performed there a bunch and it’s one of my favourite places to do comedy and improv.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Pak’nSave Henderson (the one by West Wave Pools).

Comedian Bailey Poching stars in season two of Kid Sister, available to stream on TVNZ+. See Bailey Poching at the Best Comedy Show On Earth, on 22 August at the ASB Waterfront Theatre as part of the Comedy Fest Winter Special.



