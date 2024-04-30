Jerry Seinfeld has caused concern among his fans following a recent interview. Photo / Instagram @indepthwithgrahambensinger

An episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger featuring the popular comedian aired last week, where he spoke about his three tips for a successful life, however, fans quickly noticed a concerning detail.

Taking to the comment section of a clip of the interview posted to social media, fans claimed 70-year-old Seinfeld appeared to be “shaking a lot” and urged the star to seek medical attention, Daily Mail reports.

“The shaking of his head is concerning,” one person wrote of the interview which was filmed in March. Another questioned, “Has Jerry been diagnosed with anything- he seems to be shaking a lot.”

A third person claimed the star looks “a little different lately”, adding, “Something is off” and raised a theory that Seinfeld is “showing signs of Parkinson’s or some kind of tremors”.

Parkinson’s is a neurological condition that currently has no cure. Affecting thousands of people all around the world each year, a common symptom of the condition includes a tremor or uncontrollable movement.

Seinfeld has not responded to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.

It comes after the star spoke to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking earlier this week ahead of his upcoming New Zealand tour in June joking, “it’s great to be back in New Zealand via Zoom”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hosking posed that it was a “tricky time to be funny in America” in the current political climate, but the comedy star disagreed.

Graham Bensinger and Jerry Seinfeld. Photo / Instagram @grahambensinger

“No, because audiences are always telling you exactly where the lines are and aren’t.”

Seinfeld said that whenever protesters pop up at his shows, it can be a “challenge” – but he usually “makes fun of it in the show and the audience is fine with it, they laugh along with it. [With] stand-up comedy, you get a sense of exactly where the public is in everything”.

Seinfeld made headlines this week after telling the New Yorker’s Radio House that in 2024, people can’t find comic relief because of “the extreme left and PC c**p” – but that it puts stand-up comedians in a good position.

“Now they’re going to see stand-up comics because they are not policed by anyone. The audience polices us. We know when we’re off track. We know instantly. And we adjust to it instantly,” he said.

“But when you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups – ‘Here’s our thought about this joke’ – well, that’s the end of your comedy.

“The stand-ups really have the freedom to do it because no one else gets the blame if it doesn’t go down well.”