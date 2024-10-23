Momoa, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale joined The Hits hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas in the studio this morning ahead of their tour across New Zealand.
While they’re planning stops in Auckland, Coroglen, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, Momoa revealed he’s hoping to show his bandmates one of his other favourite parts of Aotearoa too.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to go to Queenstown too,” he told the radio hosts. “I want to take them down to the South Island, but it’s exciting - I haven’t been to Wellington in years. Wellington and Christchurch, I mean, they’re amazing, man. Coroglen, I’m telling them, dude, it’s such a little oasis, especially over Labour Day weekend.
Momoa is known for his love of New Zealand, and recalled during the chat, “I came here when I was 20. I used to live in Australia, but I’m like, no, this is where I want to be for the rest of my life.”
He also might just be the biggest fan of our national rugby team - so has he introduced Hayes and Dale to the All Blacks?
“We went and watched them play Argentina,” Momoa revealed, while Dale added the game left him “mind-blown”. “It’s unbelievable. Those boys, they’re something else, it’s an intense sport.”