Jason Momoa and Oof Tatata bandmates on upcoming NZ tour and their love of the All Blacks

3 mins to read
Actor Jason Momoa and his ÖOF TATATÁ bandmates Kenny Dale and Mike Hayes are set to tour New Zealand. Ahead of their first show, they joined Jono, Ben, and Megan in The Hits studio

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is bringing his Oof Tatata bandmates back to New Zealand to play shows all around the country - and the Hollywood star has introduced them to his love of the All Blacks.

Momoa, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale joined The Hits hosts Jono Pryor, Ben Boyce and Megan Papas in the studio this morning ahead of their tour across New Zealand.

While they’re planning stops in Auckland, Coroglen, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, Momoa revealed he’s hoping to show his bandmates one of his other favourite parts of Aotearoa too.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go to Queenstown too,” he told the radio hosts. “I want to take them down to the South Island, but it’s exciting - I haven’t been to Wellington in years. Wellington and Christchurch, I mean, they’re amazing, man. Coroglen, I’m telling them, dude, it’s such a little oasis, especially over Labour Day weekend.

“It’s gonna be amazing, man.”

Momoa is known for his love of New Zealand, and recalled during the chat, “I came here when I was 20. I used to live in Australia, but I’m like, no, this is where I want to be for the rest of my life.”

He also might just be the biggest fan of our national rugby team - so has he introduced Hayes and Dale to the All Blacks?

Jason Momoa, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale meet Kiwi radio hosts Ben Boyce, Megan Papas and Jono Pryor. Photo / The Hits
“We went and watched them play Argentina,” Momoa revealed, while Dale added the game left him “mind-blown”. “It’s unbelievable. Those boys, they’re something else, it’s an intense sport.”

Elsewhere, the musicians have enjoyed some secondhand shopping, with Momoa taking them to St Kevin’s Arcade on K’ Rd during his breaks filming Wrecking Crew in the city.

“That’s what’s cool about Wrecking Crew. It’s not like Chief of War, all these really beautiful remote spots - now we got to be in the city, so it’s kind of cool to be around town,” he explained.

The band rehearses for their shows whenever they get a spare 15 to 30 minutes in between takes on the film sets.

“It’s more me rehearsing,” Momoa joked. “They’re good - I’m the one that needs it.”

The fact that the actor is a global movie star hasn’t affected their dynamic, Hayes said. “I didn’t even really think about [who he was]. It was about hanging out and just having a good time.”

Oof Tatata’s tour across New Zealand comes after the band played a one-off show at the Tuning Fork next to Spark Arena in Auckland in August.

Tickets for all five shows are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Öof Tatatá NZ tour dates

Friday, October 25 - Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday, October 27 - Coroglen Tavern

Saturday, November 2 - Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

Friday, November 8 - James Hay Theatre, Christchurch

Saturday, November 9 - St James Theatre, Wellington

