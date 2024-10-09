Jason Momoa and his band will return to perform at three venues across the North Island this Labour Weekend. Photo / Frontier Touring

Jason Momoa and his band will return to perform at three venues across the North Island this Labour Weekend. Photo / Frontier Touring

Jason Momoa’s band Öof Tatatá brought the house down at the Tuning Fork in Auckland in August this year - now the band will return to play several more shows around the country, starting this Labour Weekend.

Promoter Frontier Touring announced today the band will perform at Auckland’s Powerstation on October 25, at Coroglen Tavern in Whitianga on October 27, and at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua on November 2, with more shows to be announced.

Along with old friends Mike Hayes on guitar and vocals, Kenny Dale on drums - Momoa playing the bass - the trio will perform a range of rock and roll, heavy rock and punk covers, promising “a few unlikely surprises” during each performance.

Jason Momoa's band. Photo / Frontier Touring

It comes after Momoa announced the band’s first-ever New Zealand show in July this year, telling his Instagram followers. “Doors open 7pm get your tickets at moshtix.co.nz. Can’t wait to show u what we’ve been playing let’s celebrate with some @meilivodka,” he wrote, adding, “All my aloha j [sic].”