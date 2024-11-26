Charles Yu won acclaim for his novel satirising Hollywood cliches. Four years later, with the new miniseries adaptation of Interior Chinatown, he’s the one writing the scripts.
It’s a funny situation, he acknowledged when we spoke this month. “That’s something I’ve wrestled with, to be honest,” Yu said. “It’s not even necessarily a matter of selling out or not. It’s: How do you tell the story in a way that still stays true to the original impulse – while staying current with the times, adapting it for a different platform, working within a big company like Hulu and Disney, but also having the resources of that?” (All 10 episodes arrived on Hulu this week.)
The novel, which won the National Book Award in 2020, follows Willis Wu, a “Background Oriental Male” whose greatest ambition is to become, like his father before him, “Kung Fu Guy”. Willis works as a nameless character in the Golden Palace restaurant – which is somehow both a real place and the setting of a police serial, Black and White – hoping for a shot at the spotlight, or just a line of dialogue to call his own. Riffing on the format of a teleplay, the story becomes a surrealist tour of racial cliches. It works, on the surface, as a straightforward piece of cultural critique. Beneath that, though, it’s a wistful exploration of how the desire for recognition – the dream of one day being cast in “the perfect role” – can flatten our aspirations for our lives.
Interior Chinatown had been hard for Yu to write, so much so that he nearly abandoned it altogether. At that point in his career, he felt stymied by the need to produce something that “felt more serious and weighty”, he said, “and whenever I put on that serious-writer hat, it squeezes my head, and no thoughts come out”.