Lucy Lawless revealed she never expected to be working in fantasy TV when she was younger. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Lawless revealed she never expected to be working in fantasy TV when she was younger. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Lawless was never interested in fantasy TV shows and films.

The 56-year-old actress made her breakthrough when she played a character named Xena in Hercules and then landed her own spinoff show, Xena: Warrior Princess – which ran for six seasons from September 1995 until June 2001 – but admitted it was a very unexpected move for her, not least because she struggled with stunt work and action scenes.

She told Big Issue magazine: “My heroes were all stage actors. I used to buy Plays and Players magazine and saw myself as one day coming to London and doing theatre. London was the centre of that world.

“Then I got sucked into fantasy action TV – now that was a crazy U-turn.

“It was never the plan. And it was murder having to do all those stunts.