Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s November viewing guide: Taika Waititi’s new show Interior Chinatown, and remakes of Cruel Intentions and The Day of the Jackal

New Zealand Listener
12 mins to read
Jimmy O. Yang and Ronny Chieng in Interior Chinatown. Taika Waititi directed the pilot of he show which adapts Charles Yu's 2020 bestseller. Photo / supplied

Screening now

A Remarkable Place to Die

Resort to murder

Screening: TVNZ1, Sundays 8.30pm

Streaming: TVNZ+

The chances of being murdered in the actual Queenstown are very slight when compared to the rest of the country but that hasn’t stopped crime dramas setting up shop there every few years. A follows Top of the Lake and One Lane Bridge as a story of a cop new to the Southern Lakes beat taking charge. Chelsie Preston Crayford plays Detective Inspector Anais Mallory in the series of 90-minute murder mystery episodes, which say its makers, isn’t as cosy crime as The Brokenwood Mysteries but isn’t as dark as its aforementioned Queenstown predecessors. No stranger to the district having starred in Under the Vines, Rebecca Gibney plays Crayford’s mother, and the cast also includes Matt Whelan, Alex Tarrant, and Roimata Fox.

