Listener’s June Viewing Guide: Master of Muppets, a Star Wars whodunnit and lots of coppers

Jim Henson (centre back) with the puppeteers and stars of The Muppet Show in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

RECOMMENDED

Jim Henson: Idea Man

The beloved entertainer

Streaming: Disney+, from May 31

Ron Howard takes the helm for this film about the life and work of the creator of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. The format – interviews with Henson’s friends, colleagues, and fans – is familiar enough, but Howard says being granted access to Henson’s archive by the family was a revelation. “There are a lot of things I hadn’t seen, these hilarious, crazy, irreverent commercials … which are what first got him noticed in the mainstream and allowed him to be this sort of experimental artist in the early years of his life,” Howard said at a TV industry forum last month. “But I also got to see that the creativity for him never stopped. It existed in his home movies. It existed in all of his drawings. It existed in his notebooks, that weren’t sketches for design, necessarily. They were just him keeping track of things. And even those were reflections of this creative energy. And it just dazzled me. I wanted to get to the bottom of what made him tick.” Happily, the archive is opened to the viewers and the film promises plenty of previously unseen material. It seems a good chance to rejoice in a talent that remains untarnished and was with us for all too short a time.





RECOMMENDED

Eric

Psychodrama on the streets of New York

Streaming: Netflix, from May 30

“When I pitched the idea of a New York puppeteer on a quest to find his missing son, with a 7-foot-tall blue monster in tow, it’s to Netflix’s eternal credit that they jumped on board,” screenwriter Abi Morgan told the streamer’s in-house mag Tudum recently. Morgan, best known for writing the feature films Shame, Brick Lane, Suffragette and The Iron Lady, goes somewhere new here. Benedict Cumberbatch plays Vincent, a children’s puppeteer in 1980s New York, who falls into a desperate spiral after his 9-year-old son disappears one day while walking to school, alienating friends and family with his obsession with finding his son. Morgan frames the six-part drama as “a deep dive into the 80s Big Apple, grappling with rising crime rates, internal corruption, endemic racism, a forgotten underclass and the Aids epidemic”.





RECOMMENDED

The Responder

Liverpool’s grim blue Line

Streaming: TVNZ+ from June 2

Blue Lights

New trouble in old Belfast

Streaming: ThreeNow, from June 2

The second seasons of big UK cop dramas are arriving thick and fast on rival streaming platforms on the same weekend. Martin Freeman returns as compromised frontline Liverpool bobby Chris Carson in The Responder after an acclaimed first series. This season introduces Carson’s father, played by the late Bernard Hill in what was his final role. For more on the show go here.

Also back on the beat is Belfast-set Blue Lights, which proved a surprise hit with British viewers in its first outing. This second season picks up a year on from the events of the first: the McIntyre Republican crime gang might have fallen but the city is drowning in drugs and petty crime. When Lee Thompson, an army veteran, returns to his Protestant neighbourhood and decides to clean it up single-handed, he sets in motion a violent feud with local loyalist godfathers – one that police struggle to understand, let alone control.





Infiniti

French “sci-fi noir”

Screening: Rialto, 8.30pm, from Tuesday June 4

When the decapitated, wax-covered body of American astronaut Anthony Kurz is found on a rooftop in Kazakhstan, it presents a mystery and a paradox: Kurz is supposed to be on the International Space Station, which is out of reach after a cargo-loading accident. Isaak Turgan, the Kazakh cop who discovers the body, finds himself alongside Kurz’s lover, French astronaut Anna Zarathi – who is struggling to establish her own credibility after being stood down for mental health reasons. The mystery they try to solve turns out to be stranger than they could have imagined. This slow-burning six-part “sci-fi noir” is French-produced but largely scripted in English.





The Acolyte

A new Star Wars from the creator of Russian Doll

Streaming: Disney+, from Wednesday June 5

Just when you thought Disney’s flow of Star Wars spin-offs might be drying up, here’s another one, set in a time before the Star Wars films, drawing largely on the Star Wars “Extended Universe” of books, comics and games and – perhaps most interestingly – written and executive-produced by Leslye Headland, the co-creator of the freaky, original time-loop comedy Russian Doll. Headland created a new character, Mae (Amandla Stenberg, The Hunger Games), a prolific assassin who comes up against her former teacher, Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game). The writer has also reached into the early Star Wars comics for a little-seen Jedi weapon – the light whip. The prospect of a female-centric new Star Wars story created by a woman has, inevitably, triggered a hate campaign from the most odious part of the franchise’s “fandom” – which seems as good a reason to watch as any.





Seasick

The dying ocean

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Wednesday June 5

At the time of its premiere in last year’s Doc Edge Festival, Simon Mark-Brown’s film about the parlous state of the Hauraki Gulf ecosystem offered a glimmer of hope: the appointment of David Parker in the new role of Minister for Oceans and Fisheries. Parker promised a new, more sustainable direction – but a year later the job lies with Shane Jones, who has wasted no time in making clear his view that any blame for commercial fishing practices in the degradation of the gulf is a “falsehood” promising to be a “forceful” advocate for the fishing industry. The stakes set out in the film would seem to be higher than ever.





Sweet Tooth

It’s grim up north

Streaming: Netflix, from Thursday June 6

A lot happened towards the end of Sweet Tooth’s second season – that big battle, the deaths of Aimee and Johnny Abbott (the latter freeing Marlon Williams to return to his musical career), the possible death of General Abbott (he’ll be back), Singh and Rani going their separate ways and, ultimately, Gus’s friends resolving to join him on his journey to Alaska in search of his mother. Our own Toa Fraser directed the season finale and is back at the helm for the opening of the third and final season, which, according to Christian Convery who plays Gus, will have a darker tone: “Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and its peak Sweet Tooth intensity.” The promised “satisfying conclusion” to the story will be bittersweet for the New Zealand crews who worked on the show here and were full of praise for the production.





The Tower: Death Message

London cold case

Screening: TVNZ 1, 9.15pm, from Saturday June 8

Streaming: TVNZ+ from June 8

Another UK cop drama’s sophomore season. The name is a legacy one – there’s no London tower block in the story this time – but DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan) is back and as grumpy and gay as ever. In this four-part adaptation of the second book in Kate London’s original novel series, Collins has been transferred to Homicide Command and on her first day she’s assigned a cold case – the disappearance of a teenage girl on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. She starts by asking the questions that should have been asked at the time. Meanwhile, PC Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif) can’t stay out of trouble: when her investigation of a domestic violence case turns up a psychopathic killer, she plunges in on her own. London, a former Metropolitan Police officer, told ITV that the link between the two cases is thematic rather than narrative: “The series explores the nature of violence against women, and the reality of how hard it is to investigate these cases, and even harder to convict.”





RECOMMENDED

Lockerbie

The echoes of an atrocity

Screening: Sky Open, 8.30pm, from Sunday June 9

Streaming: Neon

It’s hard to over-emphasise the shock created by the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 as it flew over Scotland. The attack killed all 259 passengers on the plane and another 11 on the ground in the quiet town of Lockerbie. This Bafta-winning four-part documentary moves from the events of the day to the investigation – and the questions that linger for some of those left behind, most notably British doctor Jim Swire, now 87, whose 23-year-old daughter was a passenger. It’s not the first Lockerbie documentary (and in the way of these things, two new drama series are also in production), but the Guardian’s reviewer called it “a masterly example of a true-crime documentary put together with great care and compassion”.





Red Eye

A bad time in the air

Screening: Three, 8pm, from Wednesday June 12

Streaming: ThreeNow, from Wednesday June 12

When Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) arrives home to Heathrow after attending a medical conference in Beijing, he’s arrested on a charge of murdering a Chinese woman. He protests his innocence to no avail and the job of escorting him on the flight back to face charges in China falls to British police officer DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi). But events on the flight make it clear that there is something else going on and she finds herself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy.





RECOMMENDED

Presumed Innocent

Reboot of a classic

Streaming: Apple TV, from Wednesday June 12

Jake Gyllenhaal executive produces and plays the lead role as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who finds himself the prime suspect in the murder of one of his colleagues. This eight-part series is adapted by TV titan David E Kelley (Big Little Lies) from the novel of the same name by Scott Turow. (The 1990 film based on the book had Harrison Ford in the lead.) The first two episodes this week, then new episodes weekly.





RECOMMENDED

Sort Of

Soulful, winning queer comedy

Screening: Whakaata Māori 9pm, Thursday June 13

Streaming: Māori+

Sabi Mehboob (played by series creator Bilal Baig) is a first-generation Pakistani-Canadian trying to navigate family, culture and life with a non-binary gender identity. In a contemporary media world where the idea of gender comes with a lot of awful culture war baggage attached, Sort Of is soulful, witty, compassionate and, above all, about people. It has also, despite collecting multiple Canadian Screen Awards, taken a long time to be picked up here – its third and final season aired in Canada last year. We should be glad that it’s finally available to watch here.





The Boys

The stories that splatter

Streaming: Prime Video, from Thursday June 13

Things aren’t too good in the world of The Boys, the superhero satire providing ongoing employment to our own Antony Starr and Karl Urban now in its fourth season. In fact, they’re pretty grim: America is falling apart, Butcher is dying and everyone’s sick of him, Victoria Neuman is edging closer to the Oval Office and Homelander’s (Starr) plans for supe domination are nearing their nasty conclusion. Can the brave little team of vigilantes settle their differences and pull things out of the fire? All we know is that many heads will be exploded on the way.





Coming up later the month

The House of Dragon, season two.

The Bear, season three

Brokenwood Mysteries, season ten.

See our guide to other recent new shows in the May, April and March viewing guides