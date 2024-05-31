Advertisement
Listener’s June Viewing Guide: Master of Muppets, a Star Wars whodunnit and lots of coppers

10 mins to read
Jim Henson (centre back) with the puppeteers and stars of The Muppet Show in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

Jim Henson: Idea Man

The beloved entertainer

Streaming: Disney+, from May 31

Ron Howard takes the helm for this film about the life and work of the creator of Sesame Street and The Muppet . The format – interviews with Henson’s friends, colleagues, and fans – is familiar enough, but Howard says being granted access to Henson’s archive by the family was a revelation. “There are a lot of things I hadn’t seen, these hilarious, crazy, irreverent commercials … which are what first got him noticed in the mainstream and allowed him to be this sort of experimental artist in the early years of his life,” Howard said at a TV industry forum last month. “But I also got to see that the creativity for him never stopped. It existed in his home movies. It existed in all of his drawings. It existed in his notebooks, that weren’t sketches for design, necessarily. They were just him keeping track of things. And even those were reflections of this creative energy. And it just dazzled me. I wanted to get to the bottom of what made him tick.” Happily, the archive is opened to the viewers and the film promises plenty of previously unseen material. It seems a good chance to rejoice in a talent that remains untarnished and was with us for all too short a time.

