Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Grim blue line: Hit British police drama The Responder returns

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Haunted by their pasts: Adelayo Adedayo and Martin Freeman in The Responder. Photo / Supplied

Haunted by their pasts: Adelayo Adedayo and Martin Freeman in The Responder. Photo / Supplied

The last viewers saw of Chris Carson was his haunted gaze. The story arc of the first season of The Responder had been brought to a messy, morally ambiguous conclusion, but those eyes said it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener