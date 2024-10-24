Advertisement
Updated

Listener’s October viewing guide: What’s new to watch for Labour Weekend and beyond

New Zealand Listener
19 mins to read
Bruce Springsteen performing live and a still from Territory, streaming on Netflix. (Photos / Getty Images, Supplied)

Territory

Dynastic drama in the top end of Oz

Streaming: Netflix, from Thursday October 24

Anna Torv (The Newsreader, The Last of Us) stars as Emily Lawson, who must try to hold together the family cattle-farming dynasty in Australia’s Northern Territory after the suspicious death of its patriarch. She has to

