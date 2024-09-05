Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Four Go Flatting: Four new friends, one house, laughter and lessons

By Russell Brown
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Working it out as they go along: The flatties (from left) Conor, Mitch, Jesse and Henry. Photo / supplied

Working it out as they go along: The flatties (from left) Conor, Mitch, Jesse and Henry. Photo / supplied

The first thing to note about Four Go Flatting is that it’s funny. It’s funny because its subjects – four intellectually disabled men in their 20s, out flatting for the first time – are funny.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener