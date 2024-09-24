Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Crime dominates “go to” Sky channel for premium British drama

Russell Baillie
By
Entertainment & arts editor·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman, will be showing on BBC First. Photo / Supplied

The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman, will be showing on BBC First. Photo / Supplied

Sky TV is adding another BBC-branded channel to its offering from the beginning of October. It comes with the promising title of “BBC First”, and its launch publicity promises it will be the “go-to destination

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener