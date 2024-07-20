Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman heads into murky waters in new crime series

By Karl Puschmann
3 mins to read
Confronting her past: Jenna Coleman as effective yet flawed detective Ember Manning in The Jetty. Photo / Supplied

Confronting her past: Jenna Coleman as effective yet flawed detective Ember Manning in The Jetty. Photo / Supplied

On the face of it, the BBC’s new crime series The Jetty might feel like another police procedural. It follows an effective yet flawed detective as she investigates an arson in a foggy lakeside Lancashire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener