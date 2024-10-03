Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Struth! The Office - Oz style is here - and David Brent’s a sheila

Russell Baillie
By
Entertainment & arts editor·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
A talent for ruining things: ­Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard in The Office Australia. Photo / supplied

A talent for ruining things: ­Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard in The Office Australia. Photo / supplied

Felicity Ward’s Hannah Howard follows in the fine, middle management traditions of David Brent and Michael Scott. She, too, has risen to the top of her branch for reasons not immediately apparent to anyone from outside the company or anyone under her. She, too, sees herself not just as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener