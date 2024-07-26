The Listener’s July viewing guide: Time Bandits, The Decameron and the return of McDonald & Dodds

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Lisa Kudrow, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi and Tadhg Murphy in Time Bandits. Photo / Supplied

Time Bandits

Rewriting history

Streaming: Apple TV+ from Wednesday July 24

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s big-budget, NZ-made television rethink of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 time-travelling fantasy adventure film, seems to be dividing opinion in the wider world – “gloriously funny, five stars”, says The Guardian; “wildly offensive”, says The Daily Beast. Us? We think it’s terrific, not just for how it’s used the movie as a leaping off point but the employment it’s provided many a local actor in all sorts of amusing supporting roles. There’s a prize if you can spot Wellington Paranormal partners Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary once again paired in a paranormal situation. And the trailer has already spoilt the surprise of Josh Thomson in a role pays tribute to a scene from the original film. Young Kal-Eel Tuck as the story’s young history nerd hero Kevin is great and his permanently eye-rolling sister Saffron (Kiera Thompson) might start off as snarky sibling but comes into her own in a surprising way further into the series. It’s squarely aimed as family fare, but it doesn’t require having kids present to enjoy its giddy time-loopiness. For more about the show, go here.

The Decameron

Love Island, but medieval

Streaming: Netflix, from Thursday July 25

Like everything these days, it’s based on a book – but in this case, it’s a very old book. The Decameron is a 14th-century collection of short stories by the Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio, revolving around the tales shared by a group of posh young men and women hiding out from the Black Death in a villa near Florence in 1348. The original stories had a recurrent theme of lust (especially female lust), so expect plenty of medieval bonking, but creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess) has added to Bocaccio’s “short little horny tales” with a theme of social breakdown and survival in dark times. Netflix is calling it a “soapy dark comedy” and released a debauched 60-second trailer cut to the beats of New Order’s Blue Monday, so anything seems possible, really.

McDonald & Dodds

Found dead in Bath

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm, Sunday July 28

Streaming: TVNZ+

The oddest of odd policing couples return for a fourth short season, just a week after the show screens in the UK. In the first of three episodes, the snippy DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and the bumbling DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) have to get to the bottom of two puzzling deaths – a muckraking journalist found dead of what appears to be anaphylaxis at her own party and, more puzzling, a middle-aged woman recorded as having disappeared on her way to school 38 years before. The city of Bath provides the backdrop, proving that it’s good for more than Jane Austen adaptations.

Match Fit: Union Vs League

Reviving the after-match functions

Screening: Three, 7pm, from Wednesday July 24

Streaming: ThreeNow

The idea of a “clash of the codes” almost seems inappropriate for a show that has been more about mutual support and facing the challenges of life and health after professional sport, but bringing the two codes together into one season will certainly add some interest for viewers. The line-up is a mix of ex-players from the first three seasons, including Piri Weepu, Lesley Vainikolo and Ali Lauiti’iti, and new faces such as Carlos Spencer (although, frankly, Carlos looked pretty buff the last time we saw him). Sir Graham Henry and Kiwi great Tawera Nikau team up to guide the journey.

Prosper

Sleek megachurch drama

Streaming: TVNZ+ from Wednesday July 31

Cal Quinn (Richard Roxburgh) and his wife Abi (Rebecca Gibney) run U Star, one of Australia’s most powerful evangelical megachurches. The productions are big, and the money is rolling in – but is Cal about to ruin everything with an impulsive decision to open a branch of their church in Los Angeles? And do some of U Star’s powerbrokers actually want him to fail? The thriller-style series appears to be inspired by the scandal-ridden story of Hillsong church, at least to the extent that New Zealand’s own megachurch drama Testify was modelled on Destiny Church. But Gibney said recently that Prosper doesn’t try to demonise the church leaders. “We are not showing these people as being evil. We’re just showing that they are corruptible … but everyone is tempted.”

Women in Blue

The forgotten story of Mexico’s first policewomen

Streaming: Apple TV+, from Wednesday July 31

An “inspired by true events,” eight-part Spanish-language drama about women who join Mexico’s first female police force in 1970, and soon discover that their new squad is not much more than a publicity stunt to distract the media and the public from a brutal serial killer. Their uniforms are distinctly baby blue, but they’re not leaving it at that. The women secretly embark on their own investigation to bring the killer to justice. Bárbara Mori, who plays Maria, the leader of the team, said in a recent interview that even the Mexican public knew little of the original true story of “Las Azules” and their struggle with the patriarchs on their own team. But she adds, “It’s more relevant than ever now, in 2024. We still have a lot of things to reflect on, and to change.”

Omnivore

Food matters

Streaming: Apple TV+, from Friday July 19

When René Redzepi announced last year that his Copenhagen restaurant Noma – famously regarded as the world’s best restaurant – was closing at the end of this year, he sparked a good deal of media chatter. Was Redzepi right when he declared that fine dining had become financially and emotionally “unsustainable”? And given its infamous labour practices, did it deserve to die anyway? The chef has sidestepped it all and made a globetrotting TV show about the meaning of food. Each of the eight episodes of Omnivore looks into the cultural heritage of an essential ingredient: bananas, chilli, coffee, corn, pork, rice, salt, and tuna. Redzepi told Hollywood Reporter he had “no idea how Hollywood works” when he began making the show, but he did have film-maker Cary Joji Fukunaga (best known for True Detective) and Matt Goulding, who executive-produced Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, at his side.

For Those About to Die

The empire strikes back

Streaming: Prime Video, from Friday July 19

Yet another attempt at bringing the gory glories of ancient Rome in an action drama set among the gladiators, charioteers, and other high-risk careers in the city’s entertainment industry. Eighty-six-year-old Anthony Hopkins dons the robes and laurels of Emperor Vespasian. Among the other familiar faces in the epic toga party are Tom Hughes (Prince Albert in Victoria), and Iwan Rheon. For more on the latter, go here.

The Famous Five: Peril on the Night Train

Blyton uncancelled

Screening: Three, 6.30pm, Saturday, July 20

Streaming: ThreeNow

The first in this series of feature-length reboots of Enid Blyton’s Famous Five stories for Children’s BBC was not well received, but this second episode – with the same cast, but a new writer and director – fared much better after it screened in Britain over Easter. Fans of the books will once again discover that it’s not based on any specific Blyton story, though. It’s 1939, war is looming, Uncle Quentin’s proto-computer, the Algebra Engine, is stolen, and George, Julian, Dick, Anne, and Timmy are swept up in a thrilling adventure on a cross-country train. Director Asim Abbasi told the BBC he was introduced to Blyton’s writing as a child in a small town in Pakistan: “The Famous Five was a big part of growing up for many of us there. Many a day spent daydreaming about carefree adventures and English picnics!”

RECOMMENDED

Lady in the Lake

A dreamlike thriller

Streaming: Apple TV+, from Saturday July 20

Natalie Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz, a Baltimore Jewish housewife who seeks to break out of her 1960s life and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. She becomes obsessed with the murder of an 11-year-old girl and then the life and death of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit), a black mother with a very different reality to hers. It’s based on a novel by Laura Lippman (which was itself based on two real-life murder cases), and the dreamlike trailer suggests that director Alma Har’el’s penchant for poetic imagery is in full flight. Not your average thriller.

The Jetty

Where there’s smoke

Streaming: Neon, from Sunday July 21

BBC crime thriller which starts with a fire tearing through a boathouse holiday home in a sleepy lakeside Lancashire town, which gets the aptly named Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) assigned to investigate the arson. She finds it may have connections with a missing teenager cold case, and an illicit relationship between a local man in his twenties and two underage girls. And she’s got a rival investigator in the shape of a true-crime podcaster called Riz (Weruche Opia) and four episodes in which to figure it all out, including some twisty personal connections. For more about the show, go here.

Before We Die

Mothers in law

Screening: Rialto, 8.30pm, from Sunday July 21

The story of a detective whose professional and personal path crosses that of a crime boss was based on a successful Swedish series, but according to Lesley Sharp, who plays Detective Inspector Hannah Laing, this second season forges out in its own direction, taking the story further forward and bearing scant resemblance to the Swedish version. It opens with Laing’s son Christian and his girlfriend Bianca, the daughter of the crime matriarch Dubravka Mimica, hiding out in Costa Rica. Meanwhile, their mothers do battle from opposite sides of the law.

RECOMMENDED

Sunny

Getting on with the help

Streaming: Apple TV+, from Wednesday, July 10

When Suzie (Rashida Jones), an American woman living in Kyoto, loses her husband and son in a mysterious plane crash, her husband’s electronics company gives her an example of the product he had been working on before his death, to help ease her grief. The product – one of a new generation of domestic robots – initially does not help at all. She resents and is suspicious of the robot, Sunny. But gradually they develop a friendship and together begin to uncover the secret of what really happened to her family. Based on the novel The Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan.

RECOMMENDED

Colin from Accounts

Second season of the doggone rom com

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Wednesday, July 17

The 2022 Australian show about how Ashley and Gordon got together, bonding over a disabled dog they named Colin from accounts, became something of a worldwide hit for its married creators and stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall. They had come up with the comedy to create acting work for themselves. But their mix of believability strained through some rom-com cuteness made it feel like something fresh. Now the pair have another eight episodes about what happens after they’ve moved in together, and after they’ve found a way to repossess Colin who they gave away at the end of season one. For more, go here.

The Cuckoo

A dangerous guest

Streaming: ThreeNow, from Wednesday July 17

Jessica Haynes (Claire Goose) is delighted when her family’s ad for a lodger is answered by Sian (Jill Halfpenny), a breezy, charismatic artist. Sian proceeds to charm Jessica, her husband Nick (Lee Ingleby) and her daughter Alice (Freya Hannan-Mills). But is there something strange going on? The clue’s in the title. This four-part Channel 5 drama created quite a buzz when it screened in Britain this year, when critics variously described it as “creepy”, “tense”, “gripping” and “menacing”.

RECOMMENDED

We Are Lady Parts

The difficult first album

Streaming: Neon, from Thursday July 18

Britain’s leading all-Muslim female punk rock band has made progress since season one. Lady Parts aren’t just playing gigs, they’re touring – and somewhere along the line, Amina has completed her PhD in microbiology. But are they ever going to crack it? Can they just make an album? And are they in danger of having their thunder stolen by a younger rival Muslim band? There’s conflict and a crisis of confidence as the second season of director-writer Nida Manzoor’s rock’n’roll story begins, but the writing is as snappy and knowing as ever. Among this season’s guest stars are Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and comedian Meera Syal. The former comes with connections to a new Lady Parts song Malala Made Me Do It which join previous bangers Ain’t No One Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me and Voldemort Under My Headscarf.

RECOMMENDED

Madam

Streaming: ThreeNow from July 4

Screening: Three, 8.30pm, Thursday from July 4.

This local series has a real coup in having imported Aussie star Rachel Griffiths to be the lead in the based-on-a-true-story comedy about an American woman opening an “ethical” brothel in a provincial NZ town. But with Griffiths playing the straight woman and doing most of the character heavy lifting on its drama side, most of its laughs come care of the Kiwi supporting cast. Among them, Rima Te Wiata as the owner of the motel where Griffiths’ Mack Leigh sets up shop and Mike Minogue who, in an early episode, puts his trademark deadpan to very good use as a client getting into intimate difficulties with a piece of technology. Among the other familiar faces in the cast are Martin Henderson as Mack’s husband, Kura Forrester, Robbie Magasiva, Danielle Cormack, and Carmel McGlone. For more about the show, go here.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Nerdy girl cracks the case

Streaming: ThreeNow from July 1

Pippa, a 17-year-old true-crime enthusiast played by Emma Myers (who was recently in New Zealand shooting her role in the forthcoming Minecraft movie) comes to believe that the conviction of a young man for the murder of a schoolgirl five years earlier was wrong. She sets out to prove it by making it the topic of her A-Level school project. She’s very determined and very smart – but if she’s right, has she put herself at risk by attracting the attention of the real killer? Just as well she’s plucky. Six parts, based on the award-winning YA mystery novel of the same title by Holly Jackson.

RECOMMENDED

Fantasmas

A fantastic voyage

Screening: SoHo, 8pm, from Thursday July 4

Streaming: Neon

Julio Torres writes, directs, and stars in this surrealistic, digressive six-part comedy, which has been hailed as “dazzling” and “delightful” by the New York Times, “immersive” by Variety and “the best show on TV right now” by the Daily Beast. Ostensibly, it’s about his character’s search for a lost golden earring, but, as the trailer makes clear, Torres is not about to be tied down by the surly bonds of narrative. Emma Stone also stars, and Steve Buscemi has a notable cameo as the embodiment of the Q conspiracy theory.

Insomnia

Strange times in the middle classes

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Friday July 5

Six-part psychological drama starring Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Trigger Point) as Emma, a successful career woman whose comfortable world begins to fracture. She’s worried about her kids, there’s trouble at work and – most worrying of all – she has stopped sleeping, which is what her mother did before suffering a violent psychotic breakdown. To save everything, she needs to confront her own painful past. The Guardian’s reviewer felt that it took rather too long to get to its point over six episodes, but praised its resolution, including “a last twist, presented with a conjuror’s flourish, which will stay with you just long enough for you to conclude how little sense it makes.”

