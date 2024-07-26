Advertisement
The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s July viewing guide: Time Bandits, The Decameron and the return of McDonald & Dodds

14 mins to read
Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Lisa Kudrow, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi and Tadhg Murphy in Time Bandits. Photo / Supplied

Time Bandits

Rewriting history

Streaming: Apple TV+ from Wednesday July 24

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s big-budget, NZ-made television rethink of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 time-travelling fantasy adventure film, seems to be dividing opinion in the

