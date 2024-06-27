Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Rachel Griffiths: “Kiwis are just the masters of this gorgeous kind of humour”

By Russell Baillie
7 mins to read
The female gaze: Rachel Griffiths as escort agency boss Mack Leigh. Photo / supplied

So, Rachel Griffiths, what’s an Australian national treasure like you playing an American in a New Zealand comedy about sex work?

“Are you questioning the geography or your little industry?” replies Griffiths wryly from Melbourne,

