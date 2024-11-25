If you enjoy behind-the-scenes sports documentaries: Taniwha Unleashed: Inside The Chiefs Rugby Club (TVNZ+, November 28)

Following the success of All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks and Sky Sport Presents: All Access, it’s about bloody time the mighty Chiefs had a documentary of their own. Nestled in the rugby heartland of Aotearoa and steeped in Māori culture, the Chiefs is a club like no other. Across one dramatic season of Super Rugby, Taniwha Unleashed: Inside The Chiefs Rugby Club offers “rare insight into the extraordinary highs and the dream-shattering lows of life inside the men’s and women’s squads”. This candid peek into the inner workings of the Chiefs is sure to be try-mendous.

If you have a sweet tooth: Is it Cake? Holiday (Netflix, November 28)

Is it Cake? Holiday brings back nine baking luminaries from the series’ three seasons to cook up a special festive edition of the show. Photo / The Spinoff

As Covid-19 ravaged the world and Aotearoa went into lockdown, social media was flooded with videos of knives slicing into everyday objects, only to reveal mouthwatering cakes. This viral meme gave birth to the hit TV show Is it Cake? Talented cake-making gurus create hyper-realistic fondant-covered phoneys of everyday objects in the hopes of fooling the celebrity guest judges and winning $50,000. Is it Cake? Holiday brings back nine baking luminaries from the series’ three seasons to cook up a special festive edition of the show. Is it a glittering cherry red bauble or delicious cake? Watch to find out if the constants can bake it ‘til they make it.

If you love mysterious melodramas: The Trunk (Netflix, November 29)

You might recognise Korean superstar Gong Yoo from Train to Busan or Squid Game. The Trunk, the hotly anticipated K-drama with a beguiling twist marks his long-awaited comeback, following what happens when a mysterious trunk washes up on the shore of a lake. In the hands of the police, the trunks’ mysterious contents reveal the secrets behind the contract marriage between Noh In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin), a temporary spouse for the wealthy, and Jung Won (Gong Yoo), a lonely music producer. As love, obsession and the truth blur, will their “marriage” survive?

If you’re a music-doc-aholic: Beatles ‘64 (Apple TV, November 29)

On February 7, 1964, Beatlemania landed in America and changed the culture forever. John, Paul, George and Ringo, young men-turned-deities, arrived at JFK International Airport, where thousands of frenzied fans stood waiting. The Martin Scorsese-produced Beatles ‘64 captures the spectacle of Beatlemania as it swept America and the intimate story of the Fab Four as they experience the high cost of fame. Featuring rare footage meticulously restored by Park Road Post and Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films, Beatles ‘64 will transport you back to the swinging sixties, so you can experience Beatlemania like never before.

Pick of the Flicks: Caddo Lake (Neon, November 29)

Up-and-coming director duo Logan George and Celine Held helm Caddo Lake – a blue-collar thriller set in the marshy swamps and dense woodlands of America’s sun belt. But with M. Night Shyamalan producing, all is not as it seems. What shocking surprises does the film have up its sleeve? One critic remarked that Caddo Lake “feels like a traditional streaming thriller but reveals itself to be something very different”. Expect the unexpected as Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen search for clues hoping to make sense of a series of intertwined and mysterious disappearances. Count me in.

The rest

Netflix

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (November 25)

Our Little Secret (November 27)

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (November 27)

The Madness (November 28)

Asaf (November 28)

Is it Cake? Holiday (November 28)

The Later Daters (November 29)

Senna (November 29)

The Trunk (November 29)

Love Never Lies: South Africa (November 29)

The Snow Sister (November 29)

Dune: Part Two (November 29)

TVNZ+

Alone (November 25)

Briarpatch (November 27)

Only The Brave (November 27)

Taniwha Unleashed: Inside The Chiefs Rugby Club (November 28)

That Dirty Black Bag (November 30)

Keeping Up Appearances S1-S5 (December 1)

Miranda S1-S3 (December 1)

Ludwig (December 1)

ThreeNow

The Block Australia S20 (November 24)

Rebus (November 27)

Neon

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (November 25)

Get Millie Black (November 26)

The Specialist (November 27)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S1-S5 (November 27)

Must Love Christmas (November 28)

When Christmas Was Young (November 28)

Imaginary (November 29)

Caddo Lake (November 29)

The Fall Guy (November 30)

Arcadian (December 1)

Apple TV+

Tsunami: Race Against Time (November 25)

Beatles ‘64 (November 29)

Prime Video

12 Strong (November 26)

It’s in the Game: Madden NFL (November 26)

Penguins of Madagascar (November 26)

Civil War (November 29)

Love Actually (December 1)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (December 1)

Hayu

Love & Hip Hop Miami (November 25)

Lady of the Dunes (November 30)

Acorn TV/AMC+/Shudder

Out Come the Wolves (Shudder, AMC+, November 29)

The Haunted Season: To Fire You Come At Last (Shudder, AMC+, December 1)