Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Squid Game is the deadly awful Netflix series I can't stop watching

5 minutes to read
Two contestants plot a survival strategy in Squid Game. Streaming on Netflix.

Two contestants plot a survival strategy in Squid Game. Streaming on Netflix.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Because there isn't enough deadly grim awfulness in the world right now I decided to start watching the new Netflix series Squid Game.

For me, this was an unusual move. A few years back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.