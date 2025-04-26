“Those guns are really powerful,” says Manu, recalling his friend’s misadventure.

“We were having a practice aiming at a target, and Colin had his face too close to the scope of the gun.”

When the trigger was pulled, the gun recoiled, slamming back hard into his forehead.

“I thought Manu had punched me at first,” says Colin. “Then I realised that my head was covered in blood. It was really painful, particularly once the adrenaline wore off, and I thought I was going to be sick.

“Really I needed stitches, but that would have meant missing a day of hunting, and we were in the most beautiful place. So instead we stuck it together with SteriStrip [adhesive bandages], then later I had a couple of Panadols and a whiskey, which helped.”

For the rest of the series, which features lots of hunting, Colin admits he was shy of shooting. “I think I had PTSD. Guns are not to be messed with.”

There’s plenty of cooking and eating in the show. Photo / Woman's Day

Naturally, there’s also plenty of cooking and eating in the show, but there were occasions when the duo had to challenge themselves physically, which reminded Colin and Manu, both 51, they’re not youngsters any more.

“Like the time we went spearfishing,” tells Colin. “The sea was really rough and we were out all day. By the end, we realised that we’re not as fit as we thought we were.”

Adds Manu, “In our heads, we still think we’re 25. We say, ‘Let’s do this!’ and then go, ‘OMG, this is too much!’”

Both admit they’ve dialled down their pace of life and taken time off to spend with family since their milestone birthdays.

“I wasn’t looking forward to turning 50,” admits Manu. “But I’m embracing this new chapter. I’m more relaxed, more comfortable in my shoes, and I’m going with the flow. As much as I love working, I’m looking forward to retirement because I want to enjoy life. I’ve been working too hard for too long.”

Manu’s retirement dream involves a move to Waiheke Island, where he’d like to run a B&B and go swimming in the sea every morning. In the meantime, he’s back in the restaurant business, serving up classic French fare at Sydney’s Bistro Red Lion by Manu.

A month on the road together in their caravan, named Betty, tested Manu and Colin's friendship. Photo / Woman's Day

Meanwhile, Colin’s backed away from the kitchen and is focused on TV. He admits, “I don’t think retirement and me would go very well. I need to be busy. I do more now than when I was 30, but I’m healthier and look after myself. I used to go home at 6am, and now that’s when I get up!”

A month on the road together in their caravan, named Betty, tested their friendship. Manu complains that Colin farts and that he’s a messy cook, while Colin admits they got on each other’s nerves, particularly towards the end of the trip.

“That’s the beauty of the show, though,” he says. “We’re a bit like a married couple, except without the sex! Part of my joy is annoying him.”

One thing they never disagreed about was how stunning Aotearoa is. When they filmed Off The Grid, it was September, there was still snow on the mountains, and all the places and people they met on the way were memorable.

The pair particularly enjoyed the chance to learn more about Māori culture. Although there were a couple of awkward moments, like when Colin had to hongi and discovered it was tricky with his injured face. “We were at a dinner and there was blood dripping!” he recalls.

Then there was the marae visit where Colin hadn’t bargained on having to remove his footwear. He explains, “I always put talcum powder in my shoes, so my feet don’t sweat. As I walked through the marae, there were white footprints everywhere, and the crew was beside themselves.”

They’re already preparing Betty for season two. Colin says, “Then we want to take the show to our home countries, France and Ireland, and maybe to the rest of the world.”

Off The Grid With Colin And Manu premieres 7.30pm Wednesday on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.