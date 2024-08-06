A source says Pax has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Photo / Getty Images

A source says Pax has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Photo / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s son Pax is out of the ICU after his e-bike accident but is said to have suffered “complex trauma”.

The Maleficent actress’ 20-year-old son was hospitalised following his crash at around 5pm on July 29, when he was on Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles.

And after it was reported that he was “stable” at the end of last month, a source has said he has “a long road of recovery” ahead of him.

The insider told PEOPLE: “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

Angelina and her son “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”