Leno also credited his wife Mavis Leno with his happiness, adding: “I’ve been very lucky. I’ve been married to the same woman 45 years. [The secret is] don’t screw around - pretty simple.”
The TV star and comedian appeared at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Monday to present his surgeon, Dr Peter Grossman, with an Outstanding Achievement in Medicine prize.
Speaking on stage, he recalled heading to the burn centre after he was hit with “a face full of gasoline” and caught fire, before realising his wife - who has been diagnosed with dementia - didn’t know where he was.
“I’m not a panicky guy, but I knew if I breathed in I could scorch my lungs,” he told People. “I was under the car maybe 10 seconds before Dave pulled me out. Any longer than that I could have lost my eye.”
Leno was the host of NBC’s talk show The Tonight Show from 1992 until 2009, and again from 2010 until 2014.