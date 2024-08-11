Advertisement
MTV’s Catfish host Nev Schulman breaks neck in bike accident

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Catfish star Nev Schulman is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding his bike to collect his son from school. Photo / Getty Images

Catfish host Nev Schulman reflects on a near-death experience in which he broke his neck and nearly lost his ability to walk.

Nev Schulman feels “lucky to be alive” after breaking his neck.

The Catfish star — who has Cleo, 7, Beau, 5, and 2-year-old Cy with wife Laura Perlongo — was knocked unconscious when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to collect his son from school on August 5, and although he will make a “full recovery”, he admitted there was a point where he was unsure if he would fully regain all his movement.

Sharing a series of photos and videos that documented his stint in hospital, he wrote on Instagram: “I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralysed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans.”

The 39-year-old star went on to thank the medical staff who cared for him and expressed his gratitude for their help with his recovery.

He continued: “The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

Schulman had contrasted the difficult day of the accident with an idyllic family trip the day before.

He had begun his post by writing: “I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be.

“Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what “before the accident” really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant.”

He ended his post by concluding: “We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes.”

