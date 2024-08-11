Catfish star Nev Schulman is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding his bike to collect his son from school. Photo / Getty Images

Catfish host Nev Schulman reflects on a near-death experience in which he broke his neck and nearly lost his ability to walk.

Nev Schulman feels “lucky to be alive” after breaking his neck.

The Catfish star — who has Cleo, 7, Beau, 5, and 2-year-old Cy with wife Laura Perlongo — was knocked unconscious when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to collect his son from school on August 5, and although he will make a “full recovery”, he admitted there was a point where he was unsure if he would fully regain all his movement.

Sharing a series of photos and videos that documented his stint in hospital, he wrote on Instagram: “I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralysed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are humans.”